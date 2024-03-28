The Undertaker and Hulk Hogan to appear at WWE World at WrestleMania 40

WWE has added WWE Legends autograph sessions at WWE World during WrestleMania week with the first two Legends announced being The Undertaker and Hulk Hogan.

Prices for The Undertaker, who will appear on Saturday, range from $219.99 to $249.99 while Hogan, who is there on Sunday, ranges from $199 to $399. Tickets are available now.

Prices differ depending on which option you choose and some of them includes action figures, Funkos, trading cards, etc.

A separate general admission ticket is required on top of the Undertaker or Hulk Hogan add-ons.

Hulkamania is runnin’ wild at #WWEWorld! Tickets to meet @HulkHogan at WWE World are on sale now. Tickets: https://t.co/AvBQhxMOEy pic.twitter.com/p5w5VHQueZ — WWE (@WWE) March 28, 2024

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

