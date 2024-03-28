Lynch on her interest in joining TNA, Smackdown note, update on NXT “Battlegrounds,” more

Mar 28, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– PWTorch reports that While Seth Rollins harbored legitimate gripes and resentment against CM Punk, the two are getting along backstage when planning their segments on television. Punk continues to get all positive reviews from many sources regarding how he has been carrying himself amongst fellow colleagues and WWE management.

Becky Lynch says she was going to go to TNA over WWE because of TNA treating their women better than WWE. Guess that’s a new what if scenario you can add to the list.

– WrestleVotes reports today that they have heard rumblings about the NXT “Battlegrounds” show being moved to June 9th in Las Vegas at the UFC Apex.

– Nick Aldis posted:

