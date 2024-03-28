Lynch on her interest in joining TNA, Smackdown note, update on NXT “Battlegrounds,” more

– PWTorch reports that While Seth Rollins harbored legitimate gripes and resentment against CM Punk, the two are getting along backstage when planning their segments on television. Punk continues to get all positive reviews from many sources regarding how he has been carrying himself amongst fellow colleagues and WWE management.

– Becky Lynch says she was going to go to TNA over WWE because of TNA treating their women better than WWE. Guess that’s a new what if scenario you can add to the list.

Becky Lynch wanted to join TNA over WWE originally when she was 19 years old because TNA treated their women’s division better TNA has consistently been a strong advocate for women’s wrestling. I’m glad they were mentioned! (MMA Hour) pic.twitter.com/zagAFaUVHW — MuscleManMalcolm (@MalcolmMuscle) March 27, 2024

– WrestleVotes reports today that they have heard rumblings about the NXT “Battlegrounds” show being moved to June 9th in Las Vegas at the UFC Apex.

Hearing rumblings of a significant schedule change, I’m told the NXT Battleground event will be moving off May 26th to June 9th. With the location shifting as well as Savanna, GA will no longer host the show. NXT Battleground will take place live in Las Vegas at the UFC Apex. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) March 28, 2024

– Nick Aldis posted:

Earlier today, @AJStylesOrg addressed me in the video quoted below. Here is my response.#SmackDown is live tomorrow night 8/7c on FOX. @WWE https://t.co/W9rUVMdVFF pic.twitter.com/9koXP8uF4O — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) March 28, 2024

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

