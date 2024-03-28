Just over 360 tickets sold for TNA Rebellion pay-per-view with 23 days to go

With 23 days to go, the TNA Rebellion pay-per-view could be one of the lowest-attended shows for the company due to abysmal ticket sales.

The show, which will be held at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, has only 364 tickets sold for a location that is configured for 1,231 seats.

This is the same place where Hard To Kill was held in January and had a sold-out crowd, but the decision to try and repeat that in the same location has backfired big time for the company.

They have sold even less tickets for the television tapings the next day according to @WrestleTix, with just 237 tickets out for the Sunday, April 21 tapings.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

