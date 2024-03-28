Becky Lynn frustrated by part-time schedules, Mustafa Ali update

During a recent interview with The Irish Mirror, Becky Lynch revealed that she is frustrated with the schedule that part-timers are working in WWE.

She said “It’s easy to be special when you only show up every four weeks or however often and then creative is specifically designed to make you feel important. Whereas when you are on TV every week, you’re on every live event, you’re doing the work to make these people seem important, you are doing the grunt work to allow them to come in and say ‘hello, let me wave majestically at everybody.’ It used to be a thing that wrestling fans would scoff at but now it seems they are starting to revere it more. Like: ‘Oh yay, this person has come around and graced us with their presence.’ So that becomes frustrating. In the past, the champion would make their rounds through the territories, show off the title and be front and centre. Now that model is changing and I don’t know if it’s for the better. You learn by being in front of the crowd constantly and when you are in there with somebody who has learned by being in front of the crowd, you get better. So it moves the business forward.”

– An update on TNA X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali.

Ali has been performing everywhere since his release from WWE back in the fall of 2023, including with TNA and NJPW. However, Fightful Select reports today that the former leader of RETRIBUTION does not have a contract with any of these companies and is working as a freelancer. TNA specifically has him on a per-appearance deal.

The report also notes that some televised companies (most likely AEW) do have an interest in possibly working with Ali. Whether that comes to fruition has yet to be determined.

