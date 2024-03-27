WWE announce the WWE Speed Tournament

Mar 27, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE announces that the WWE Speed Tournament starts on April 3.

Corey Graves says that the matches will be only 3 minutes and there will be a tournament where the winner will become the first WWE Speed Champion.

