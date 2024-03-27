The Rock and Roman Reigns on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on April 3

The Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns and The Final Boss Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon next week.

The Bloodline duo will be doing WrestleMania promotion on the popular late night show on Wednesday, April 3.

The Tonight Show crew shot a small clip for Instagram as the golden WWE replica title made its way through Studio 6B with different staff of the show.

Reigns usually stops by the show before big events and The Rock is also a favorite on The Tonight Show.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

