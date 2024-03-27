TBS Women’s Title Bout Announced For AEW Dynasty 2024

A new championship clash has been confirmed for the next All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view.

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, which took place on Wednesday night from the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, a four-way title eliminator bout took place to determine the next challenger for TBS Women’s Champion Julia Hart.

The bout, which saw Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander vs. Skye Blue vs. Anna Jay competing with “CEO” Mercedes Mone on special guest commentary, culminated with Nightingale picking up the victory.

With the win, Willow Nightingale advances to challenge Julia Hart for the TBS Women’s Championship at the upcoming AEW Dynasty 2024 pay-per-view on April 21 in St. Louis, MO.

Make sure to join us here on 4/21 for live AEW Dynasty 2024 results coverage.

