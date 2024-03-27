ROH On HonorClub Spoilers From Pre-Dynamite Taping On 3/27

Matches were taped for future episodes of ROH On HonorClub on Wednesday evening.

Prior to the live episodes of AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage from the Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada on Wednesday night, Ring Of Honor bouts were taped for their weekly HonorClub show.

Featured below, courtesy of Pat Laprade, are complete spoilers of the bouts taped on 3/27 in Quebec City.

ROH ON HONORCLUB SPOILERS (Taped On March 27, 2024) * Nyla Rose def. Kat Von Heez * Dark Order (Evil Uni & Jon Silver) def. Frank Milano & Zak Patterson * Action Andretti & Top Flight (Darius Martin & Dante Martin) def. KPK (Ahmed, Harun, & Abu) * Kyle Fletcher def. Blake Christian

ROH airs every Thursday night at 7/6c on HonorClub. Subscribe by signing up at WatchROH.com.

