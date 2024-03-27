Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley notes

– During a recent appearance on United States Champion Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley revealed that Damian Priest is still waiting for the perfect opportunity to cash-in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

Ripley made it clear that Priest may decided to cash-in on Logan Paul. She said “I don’t know we’re still waiting for the perfect opportunity, the perfect time. All the stars have to align, you know. I would watch out if I were you… I don’t know they’re all up for grabs, fam. They’re all up for grabs, you never know.”

– Becky Lynch interview with Orlando Sentinel…

When I have a chip on my shoulder, I do my best work. Going into this match with Rhea Ripley, a lot of people are doubting me, not remembering who the hell I am, and it’s up to me to remind them. As much as I doubt myself, whenever anybody else does, there’s that contrarian in me that rises up, that rages against the machine, whatever that machine is.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

