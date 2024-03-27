Austin and Hogan WM updates, plus updates on Lynch and McIntyre’s WWE contracts

– WWE sources confirmed to PWInsider that the company made an overture for Steve Austin to be involved over Wrestlemania 40 weekend. There was no word on the role, but there were at least some discussions. There’s also been talk over the last week that WWE is working on having Hulk Hogan involved in some fashion at Wrestlemania 40 week.

– Becky Lynch spoke to Ariel Helwani and confirmed’s Fightful Select report that she’s in the last two months of her WWE contract.

– The word is that Drew McIntyre has told those close to him that he still hasn’t locked in a new WWE deal. The belief is that everyone is working under the understanding a new deal will be struck, but the word out of his camp is that nothing has been signed and that whatever his next move will be, focusing on family will be a major piece of the decision.

