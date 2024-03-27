3/25/24 WWE Raw Viewership

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw drew 1,729,000 viewers, up 43,000 viewers from the previous week and facing tough competition in the form of NCAA basketball.

The show started with 1,757,000 viewers in the first hour and then climbed to 1,833,000 viewers in the second hour before dropping to 1,598,000 viewers in the third and final hour.

Raw was #2, #3, and #4 in the top 50 cable chart for the night with 0.60, 0.55, and 0.55 ratings respectively for an average of 0.57, up 0.02 from the prior week. Raw was #3 overall in the chart among all of television behind the Women’s NCAA Basketball match on ESPN and The Bachelor on ABC.

