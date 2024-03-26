Nigel McGuinness: “I can still wrestle today”

Nigel McGuinness has revealed that he recently got back in the ring and Speaks On Bryan Danielson …

“I can still wrestle today, you know? I got in the ring last week and just felt perfectly okay. Sometimes, people say it’s a lot easier if you choose yourself to quit and I don’t think it’s the case.”

McGuinness on Bryan Danielson: “Me not liking [Danielson]?

From the first time I ever saw him… we’ve always just had that sort of bickering relationship for whatever reason. I don’t know why.

I don’t want to say the jealousy and the bitterness but those sort of emotions that certainly existed between me and Bryan and the success that he had.

We always sort of tried to take the counterpoint whenever we discuss anything. Give him his due, he’s an intelligent guy.

But he has some pretty weird viewpoints and so often times, we’ll just have a little bit of fun in a car or backstage just making fun of each other and try to argue the other point.”

