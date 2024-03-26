3/22/24 WWE Smackdown Viewership

Friday Night Smackdown on FOX drew 2,235,000 viewers last week, down 90,000 viewers from the prior week for the least-watched episode of 2024 so far. Smackdown had a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demo, down 0.07 from the prior week and also the lowest of the year. The NCAA basketball tournament on CBS, TBS, and TNT took the big share of the TV market on Friday and while the show was #2 for the night on network, it slid down to #6 overall.

