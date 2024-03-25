WWE RAW Results 3/25/24

The road to WrestleMania XL continues tonight, with the second-to-last episode of WWE Monday Night Raw before this year’s two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

WWE Monday Night Raw goes down live this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network from AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

On tap for the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program tonight is the return of CM Punk, Andrade vs. Giovanni Vinci, Ricochet vs. JD McDonagh, Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed, “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Candice LeRae vs. Ivy Nile.

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, March 25, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (3/25/2024)

The usual “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature airs to get us started as always. We then shoot directly into the AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

CM Punk Arrives For Chicago Homecoming Later Tonight

Michael Cole welcomes us to the second-to-last episode of WWE Monday Night Raw leading up to this year’s WrestleMania XL on April 6 and April 7. He talks us through footage we are shown of CM Punk arriving to the building for his hometown return tonight.

Cody Rhodes Kicks Off This Week’s Show

Cole then mentions how Cody Rhodes is also here and will be out shortly to kick off this week’s show. We then head into a video package looking back at the “face-to-face” main event segment from this past Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown with Cody Rhodes and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

After the video package wraps up, we return live inside AllState Arena where we hear the familiar sounds of Cody Rhodes’ entrance music. Out comes “The American Nightmare” to fireworks and a jam-packed Chicago crowd singing along with the lyrics.

Rhodes settles into the ring and asks Chicago what they want to talk about. He goes on to talk about how we’re in that awkward two weeks before WrestleMania spot right now. He brings up the energy in the building and mentions how Pat McAfee is here tonight. The crowd roars. “Settle down, it’s just Pat.”

“The American Nightmare” then brings up the name Roman Reigns and the fans boo. He mentions how Reigns appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and claimed Cody is a politician. He says he’s not. He brings up being the best man at a fan’s wedding and other scenarios as him being the champion for the people “because the champion isn’t here.”

He says he has filled the air with positive platitudes about “The Tribal Chief.” He says despite the respect, he was screwed by Reigns in the most important match of his career last year at WrestleMania. He tells Reigns outright that he hates his guts.

Cody says he is the reason “Reigns and his cousin can’t have their little wank-fest at WrestleMania like they wanted to do.” He says it’s not his fault, he just does what he does. He won the Royal Rumble and pointed to the WrestleMania XL sign. He says the fans took over from there. He asks the fans if they will be there to fight with him at WrestleMania XL.

The Rock Makes Unadvertised Appearance, Confronts Cody Rhodes

Rhodes asks the fans to join him in pointing to the giant WrestleMania XL sign hanging above the ring inside AllState Arena. They all do it together. He says pointing at that sign means exactly what he said. Two main events at WrestleMania XL. He says he’s going to defeat “The Final Boss,” and as he goes to continue, The Rock’s theme cuts him off.

Out comes “The Final Boss” to an explosively loud reaction from the jam-packed Chicago crowd, who clearly didn’t expect to see The Rock this evening. The Rock comes out as the roar grows. His music again transitions to his old heel Hollywood Rock theme as he soaks in the atmosphere from the top of the entrance stage.

As The Rock settles inside the ring, he does his usual climb of the ropes to pose. He hops down and does the same on the other side of the ring as Cody Rhodes stands back and plays it cool. Pat McAfee is jacked up on commentary about The Rock being here tonight. His music dies down and loud “Rocky! Rocky!” chants pick up.

He stands there without moving staring down Cody from a few feet away while wearing dark sunglasses. Cody and Rock, from a distance, do a similar reaction to the crowd energy that The Rock and Hulk Hogan did for their classic rivalry heading into their memorable WrestleMania showdown. The fans break out in a thunderous “Holy sh*t! Holy sh*t!” chant.

Rock spends quite a while letting this moment simmer. The fans start up a loud “This is Awesome!” chant now, again, before Rock or Cody says a word or even moves a muscle. It looks like they waited a bit too long, as the Chicago crowd breaks out in a loud chant for their own favorite son, “CM Punk! CM Punk!” The Rock finally starts to slowly walk closer to Cody.

Cody takes a step forward to meet The Rock half-way. The Rock backs up and smiles real big. He takes a moment and then slowly turns and exits the ring as fans loudly start booing. The Rock heads down the ring steps and slowly walks up the entrance aisle. He stops and turns as fans loudly start chanting “Rocky sucks! Rocky sucks!”

Talk about a 180-degree crowd reaction. The Rock continues walking to the back and passes through the curtain without ever saying a word or doing anything. Cody looks around at the crowd and Rock’s music dies down and Cody’s begins playing. Michael Cole and Pat McAfee then talk us into our first commercial break of the evening.

Jackie Redmond Catches Up With The Rock Backstage

When we return from the break, we see some quick highlights of The Rock’s surprise appearance confronting Cody Rhodes in tonight’s opening segment. Backstage, we return live where Jackie Redmond catches up with “The Final Boss.” She asks what he said to Cody out there. “Go ask Cody,” Rock says, before walking off.

JD McDonagh vs. Ricochet

Now we head over to The Judgment Day Clubhouse backstage, where the group talks about their business at hand tonight, and mention how JD McDonagh needs to finally gain revenge over Ricochet tonight after their recent losses to “The Highlight of the Night.” Off McDonagh goes to get ready to head to the ring for our first match of the evening.

Back inside AllState Arena, we hear the familiar sounds of Ricochet’s theme music. Out comes the longtime WWE Superstar to the ring for our opening contest. He settles inside the squared circle and his entrance tune dies down. The Judgment Day music hits next and out comes JD McDonagh, accompanied by Dominik Mysterio.

As the two head to the ring, Michael Cole talks us through split-screen footage from last week’s SmackDown, which saw “Dirty” Dom wearing Rey Mysterio’s mask to sneak attack him during his comeback match against Santos Escobar. Back live, the bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

The fans break out in a loud “Dom, you suck! Dom, you suck!” chant as he watches on from ringside as Ricochet takes it to McDonagh in the early goings. Ricochet hits a handstand kick and then follows up with a front kick that knocks The Judgment Day member out to the floor. Ricochet goes for a dive, but Dom-Dom moves JD.

Ricochet ends up diving onto both McDonagh and Dominik at ringside for a big pop. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the match continues.

