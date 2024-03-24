WWE Road to Wrestlemania Results / Rockford, Il / Sun Mar 24, 2024
The Complete Results from the BMO Center:
Byron Saxton is the Ring Announcer for the evening.
Becky Lynch / Bianca Belair / Naomi defeat Damage CTRL: WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky / One-Half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Kairi Sane / Dakota Kai : Lynch pins Kai with the Man Handle Slam.
Sami Zayn defeats Shinsuke Nakamura with the Helluva Kick.
WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defeats Jey Uso via pinfall.
The Awesome Truth: The Miz and R Truth defeat The Judgment Day: Dominick Mysterio and JD McDonagh Via DQ Due to Interference.
The Awesome Truth: The Miz and R Truth / The New Day: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeat The Judgment Day: WWE Undisputed World Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest / Dominick Mysterio / JD McDonagh
OMOS (with MVP) defeats Odyssey Jones via chokeslam.
WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley defeats Shayna Baszler / Nia Jax: Ripley pins Baszler
Main Event: WWE World Champion Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes defeat Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso
