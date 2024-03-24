The Rock Says He’s The Hottest Heel In Wrestling In Over 20 Years

The Rock is responsible for making pro wrestling cool again.

No matter what Cody Rhodes or Seth “Freakin'” Rollins think.

“The Final Boss” reiterated this belief during a new post shared via his official X account on Sunday to promote his appearance on the WrestleMania XL “go-home” episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on April 1, 2024 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

“The Rock has made pro wrestling cool and exciting – again,” he wrote. “The Rock has made pro wrestling unpredictable and he’s changed the game and raised the bar – again. The Rock is THE most electric, disruptive, distinctive, and hottest heel professional wrestling has seen in the last 20 years.”

He continued, “You’re Welcome. F*ck off crybabies. Mama Rhodes ~ The Rock has a very special belt being made just for you. Your tears. Cody’s blood. My hands. I’ll see you soon, Mama Rhodes…”

Check out the post below, and make sure to join us here on 4/1 for live WWE RAW results coverage featuring The Rock.

The Rock has made pro wrestling cool and exciting – again. The Rock has made pro wrestling unpredictable and he’s changed the game and raised the bar – again. The Rock is THE most electric, disruptive, distinctive, and hottest heel professional wrestling has seen in the last… pic.twitter.com/nJWuhRHxxn — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 24, 2024

