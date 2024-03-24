NJPW grappler announces his retirement, plus Will Ospreay and Ric Flair notes

– AEW’s Will Ospreay donated $2,000 to SGW Uganda recently and now they have an actual ring on the way.

I love how wrestling can change lives and inspire people. I really hope all of these guys and girls have all the success and follow their dreams. One day I want to come to Uganda and wrestle the best they got All love to SGW crew https://t.co/QsHZQUgMBU — Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) March 24, 2024

– Ric Flair posted ….

– NJPW star and Bullet Club War Dogs member Alex Coughlin, has announced his retirement, after sustaining career ending injuries in the cage match against The United Empire back in February.

Yeah I’m retired and it sucks now leave me the fuck alone Actually I have some merch and gear to sell still so don’t fuck off just yet — The Dead-Eye Dreadnought Alex Coughlin (@AlexCoughlin93) March 24, 2024

