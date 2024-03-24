NJPW grappler announces his retirement, plus Will Ospreay and Ric Flair notes

Mar 24, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– AEW’s Will Ospreay donated $2,000 to SGW Uganda recently and now they have an actual ring on the way.

Ric Flair posted ….

– NJPW star and Bullet Club War Dogs member Alex Coughlin, has announced his retirement, after sustaining career ending injuries in the cage match against The United Empire back in February.

