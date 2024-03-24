Asuka returns to the ring after leg injury scare last week

After she was pulled out from last weekend’s non-televised live events, one half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team champions, Asuka, returned on the road.

Asuka suffered a leg injury last week on Smackdown and was given time off as a precaution and to have medical have a better look at the extent of the injury.

But the Empress of Tomorrow was on Smackdown on Friday and then wrestled yesterday at a house show in Springfield, Illinois where she teamed up with Kairi Sane and IYO SKY to take on Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Naomi.

While the tag champs have no match yet, it’s rumored that the two will be joined by Dakota Kai to take on Belair, Naomi, and Jade Cargill in a six-woman tag team match.

