WWE Road to Wrestlemania Results / Springfield, Il / Sat Mar 23, 2024

The Complete Results from The Bank of Springfield Center:

Byron Saxton is the Ring Announcer for this evening.

Becky Lynch / Bianca Belair / Naomi defeat Damage CTRL: WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky / WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane: Lynch pins Kai

Sami Zayn defeats Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defeats Jey Uso via pinfall

The Awesome Truth: The Miz and R Truth defeat The Judgment Day: Dominick Mysterio and JD McDonagh Via DQ

The Miz / R Truth / The New Day: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeat The Judgment Day: Damian Priest / Finn Balor / Dominick Mysterio / JD McDonagh

OMOS (with MVP) defeats Odyssey Jones using the chokeslam.

WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley defeats Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax : Ripley pins Baszler

Main Event: WWE World Champion Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes defeat Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa

