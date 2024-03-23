WWE Road to Wrestlemania Results / Springfield, Il / Sat Mar 23, 2024
The Complete Results from The Bank of Springfield Center:
Byron Saxton is the Ring Announcer for this evening.
Becky Lynch / Bianca Belair / Naomi defeat Damage CTRL: WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky / WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane: Lynch pins Kai
Sami Zayn defeats Shinsuke Nakamura
WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defeats Jey Uso via pinfall
The Awesome Truth: The Miz and R Truth defeat The Judgment Day: Dominick Mysterio and JD McDonagh Via DQ
The Miz / R Truth / The New Day: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeat The Judgment Day: Damian Priest / Finn Balor / Dominick Mysterio / JD McDonagh
OMOS (with MVP) defeats Odyssey Jones using the chokeslam.
WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley defeats Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax : Ripley pins Baszler
Main Event: WWE World Champion Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes defeat Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa
Thanks to @baygls and to @LongTermBooking in Attendance
CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM