Categories and nominees for the 2024 Slammys

11 categories make up the 2024 Slammys and voting is now open on the WWE.COM website.

The Female Superstar of the Year category has nominees of Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Bayley, IYO SKY, and Becky Lynch.

The Male Superstar of the Year category features Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Gunther, and Logan Paul.

The Best Entrance category includes Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, The Rock, and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 39.

The Return of the Year has CM Punk, The Rock, Nia Jax, Randy Orton, and Naomi.

Faction of the Year nominees include The Judgment Day, Alpha Academy, Imperium, The Bloodline, and Damage CTRL.

Rivalry of the Year has Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs Drew McIntyre, Dominik Mysterio vs Rey Mysterio, Bianca Belair vs Damage CTRL, Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes, and R-Truth vs The Judgment Day.

The NXT Superstar of the Year category has nominees Ilja Dragunov, Carmelo Hayes, Lyra Valkyria, Tiffany Stratton, and Bron Breakker.

Match of the Year nominees are Bad Bunny vs Damian Priest (Backlash 2023), Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn (Elimination Chamber 2023), Gunther vs Chad Gable (Raw 9/4/23), Asuka vs Bianca Belair vs Charlotte Flair (SummerSlam 2023), and Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley (WrestleMania 39).

The OMG Moment of the Year category has Rey Mysterio punches Dominik Mysterio (SmackDown 3/24/23), CM Punk returns to WWE (Survivor Series 2023), IYO SKY cashing in the Money in The Bank Contract (SummerSlam 2023), The Rock slaps Cody Rhodes (WrestleMania XL Press Conference), Damage CTRL turns on Bayley (SmackDown 2/2/24), and Cody Rhodes slaps The Rock (SmackDown 3/8/24).

Social Star of the Year nominees are Grayson Waller, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, Chelsea Green, and Liv Morgan.

And the last category, Breakout Superstar of the Year, has nominees Jey Uso, Tiffany Stratton, Pretty Deadly, Dragon Lee, and LA Knight.

Voting is available now at wwe.com/slammys.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

