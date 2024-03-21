TNA, Impact Report, 3/21/24

Join us tonight for ongoing results from the latest episode from TNA Wrestling. Tom Hannifan and Mathew Rehwoldt are once again on the call.

* TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Tasha Steelz.

* Alan Angels vs. Chris Bey vs. Jason Hotch vs. Kevin Knight vs. Leon Slater vs. Jake Something – winner challenges X-Division Champion at Rebellion.

* TNA Digital Media Champion Crazzy Steve vs. PCO.

* The Grizzled Young Vets vs. The Time Splitters.

* Ash By Elegance vs. Seleziya Sparx.

The show starts with a highlight package from last weeks show.

Mustafa Ali joins the announce desk for the first match.

Match 1. X Division #1 Contenders Match.

Leon Slater enters 1st. Chris Bey enters 2nd. Alan Angels enters 3rd. Jason Hotch enters 5th. Kevin Knight is 6th and Jake Something is the final competitor.

Knight dives to the floor on Hotch, who was tossed from the ring. Knight and Slater trade some spectacular moves taking everyone out. John Skyler seconded Hotch to the ring. He interferes and Hotch dumps Slater and works over Knight. Angels joins him and they team up on all the fan favorites. Bey enters and spinebusters Hotch, but is DDT’d by Angels. Something faceplants Angels. Angels punches him in the crotch. Angels piledrives Jake with help from Knight and Slater. Jake recovers and powerbombs Angels. Bey tornado DDT’s Something. Slater backspring elbows Something and dives on Bey on the floor. He then dives over the turnbuckle and lands almost in the crowd, taking out everyone. Hotch and Knight end up on the top rope. Knight dropkicks him from there. Jake then powerbombs Knight. Jake gets into the void on Skyler. It is over.

Winner and #1 Contender, Jake Something. He will face Ali at Rebellion.

We get a Dango, Oleg and Alpha Bravo vignette. Dango cuts a hilarious promo. He talks about Josh Alexander. He complains about the cold in Canada. He then starts telling Oleg and Bravo they are the problem with their team. Oleg then grabs Dango and looks like he is going to kill him. He then walks off.

Gia Miller walks backstage up to Rich Swann and AJ Francis. Francis says they are leaving and refuses to do the interview.

Deaner then cuts a promo in the ring. He blames all his failures the last few years on himself. He says his best decision was being a fan of wrestling. He asks the fans to help him get his love for the business back. He says from now on, the people will help him make all his decisions. The Grizzled Young Vets come out. They tell him to listen to the fans, but he should listen to them. Gibson tells him to give up and hang up his boots. Deaner walks off, but stops. He asks the people if he should leave. They say no, stay. Deaner punches out the Vets, but they eventually take him down. The Time Splitters run out and make the save.

Match 2. The Time Splitters (Kushida and Alex Shelley) VS The Grizzled Young Vets (James Drake and Zack Gibson)

Shelley and Kushida looked to be on the same page initially, but that quickly changed. Shelley shrugged off Kushida wanting to tag in. Kushida gets doubled and you can see Shelley get more and more frustrated on the apron. He eventually tags in and they double Drake. Shelley works Drake’s arm. Kushida tags back in, Shelley grabs Drake and pulls him to the floor, Kushida dropkicks him. Kushida and Shelley make several tags, working on Drake and keeping him in their half of the ring. Gibson finally tags in, but the Splitters keep momentum. Finally Drake tags back in and they double Shelley and gain the advantage. Kushida is knocked to the floor. Drake dragon screws Shelley threw the ropes. They continue to isolate Shelley and work on him, focusing on the left knee. Shelley is limping. He hit is hard on the ramp. Now the Vets take turns tagging in and keeping Shelley from Kushida until he drives a knee in Gibson. Kushida Pele kicks Drake and rannas him for a two count. Gibson stops a hoverboard on Drake. Gibson delivers sliced bread on Kushida. Shelley tags in and the Splitters regain control with a vintage double team move set. Shell shock by Shelley. Hoverboard and superkick combo. It is over.

Winners, The Time Splitters

Tom Hannifan has a sit down with Alex Hammerstone. Alex says he was turned down the last time he was in Impact a few years ago. Now he is back, having toured the world as a champion. He is back now to challenge the best, Josh Alexander. Tom says you lost first time. Hammerstone gets pissed with that question. Tom then questions the win he had in their second match. Alex says walked away, breaking Josh’s spirit when he beat him and took his headgear. He then walks off.

Match 3. PCO VS Digital Media Champion, Crazzy Steve

This is just a brawl. PCO and Steve take turns pounding on each other. PCO climbs the ropes and drives a knee into the back of Steve’s draped neck on the ropes. He then delivers a D’Animator from on Steve’s head. Steve looks to be dead. PCO drops a elbow to the throat. He looks to be ready for a PCO sault. Kon comes out with a load of weapons. He throws everything into the ring. PCO throws himself threw the ropes onto Kon. He then starts pounding on him with a trash can. PCO then goes under the ring and grabs more chairs. He sets them up on the outside. Steve gets involved, allowing Kon to slam PCO on the chairs. It was an ugly fall and Steve got the pin after Kon threw him back in the ring.

Winner, Crazzy Steve

Decay and MK Ultra meet backstage and they argue over who is the top contenders for the tag belts. This looks to set up a future match.

Eric Young comes out and cuts a promo about coming up short at Sacrifice. He says he is proud of the match in spite of the loss. EY says he isn’t finished with Moose, but now he is focusing on Frankie Kazarian. He challenges him to Full Metal Mayhem at Rebellion.

Match 4. Ash by Elegance VS Seleziya Sparx

Ash starts the match telling Sparx to kiss her hand. Sparx refuses and Ash makes her kiss it. She follows up with a clothesline and then another. She then back handspring elbows and then a swanton. That was all the way in the middle of the ring. It is over.

Winner by pinfall, Ash

Elegance continues the beatdown with a chair post match. Xia Brookside comes out to make the save. Ash and Brookside have a tense stare down.

Nick Nemeth enters the ring in street clothes to cut a promo about Rebellion, facing World Champion, Moose. Steve Maclin was his first challenge, and he beat him. Moose then took it upon himself to attack him and make the match. The System enter the arena. Moose is World Champion, Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards are World Tag Team Champions, with Alisha Edwards. Moose says Nick has never beat The System. He then walks off. That was a rushed promo.

Match 5. Main Event. Knockouts World Champion, Jordynne Grace VS Tasha Steelz

Steelz charges Grace right away, but she is met with right hands from the champion. Grace then drives her shoulder into Steelz mid section in the corner. She then whips Tasha across the ring. Steelz bails to the floor. Grace follows, but is pump kicked by the challenger. Grace recovers and goes for a delayed suplex, but Steelz turns it into a neckbreaker. Back in the ring, Steelz boots and kicks the champ. She gets a pin attempt and then locks on a hoverboard. Grace get free and tornado slams Steelz. The two then start to trade chops. Grace then spinebusters Tasha. Steelz blocks a driver, puts Grace in a armbar, Grace stands out of it with a powerbomb. Steelz avoids a Vader bomb. She then delivers sliced bread and gets a two count. Grace recovers. They end up on the top rope. Steelz kicks and slams her to the mat. Grace blocks a blackout. Driver and it is over.

Winner and still Knockouts World Champion, Jordynne Grace

The show ends.

