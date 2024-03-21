TNA announces Nic Nemeth vs. Alex Shelley, plus a Vince McMahon note

– Those in WWE have “thrown in the towel” on Vince McMahon:

“Most women were pretty repulsed that read it [the Vince McMahon lawsuit], including in the company. Obviously there are people in the company who looked at that thing and the first thing they tried to do is defend him and this and that. A lot of people did not try and defend him at all within the company. I mean people who were even in the situation where they’ve been defending other people in the company to me, nobody bothers to try and defend Vince to me. It’s almost like they’ve thrown in the towel on him. It’s like he’s gone and we can’t even try to defend him.”

(Source: Wrestling Observer Radio)

– Just announced:

