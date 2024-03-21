Raw at the Allstate Arena nearly at 15,000 tickets sold

Next Monday’s Raw will be one of the biggest of the year as nearly 15,000 fans have already bought tickets for the show which will feature CM Punk.

And yes, that show is from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, the same location where Punk broke the internet and returned to WWE at the Survivor Series this past November.

WWE added seats behind the stage, which will surely have to be slightly modified to allow people in the top level to see, although the ramp will probably still be blocked.

The Survivor Series last year, with no stage at all, pulled in just over 17,000 fans and nearly replicating this figure for a Raw broadcast just four months later is nothing short of incredible.

