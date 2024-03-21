Match announced for Smackdown, Ospreay on his match next week, and a birthday
– Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar is official for tomorrow’s SmackDown.
– Happy birthday Killer Kelly…
Miss Killer will see you now.

– Bryan Danielson to Sports Illustrated
“He (Will Ospreay) has such a great grasp of what the modern professional wrestling fan wants.
There are people who criticize him, and I think they are mostly from the older guard.
When I see him, I think he’s the best wrestler in the world for modern wrestling fans, as far as what they enjoy.”
– Ospreay tweeted…
I never thought I would ever wrestle you again.
7 years ago we battled in Osaka, in defeat you taught me that I wasn’t made of glass. That I could take a hit and keep walking forward.
While it’s will be a pleasure, it’s your life or mine.
Whatever Bryan can do, I can do it…
— Will Ospreay