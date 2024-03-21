Match announced for Smackdown, Ospreay on his match next week, and a birthday

– Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar is official for tomorrow’s SmackDown.

– Happy birthday Killer Kelly…

Miss Killer will see you now. pic.twitter.com/EBRuF1ioW5 — (@Kelly_WP) November 17, 2023

– Bryan Danielson to Sports Illustrated

“He (Will Ospreay) has such a great grasp of what the modern professional wrestling fan wants.

There are people who criticize him, and I think they are mostly from the older guard.

When I see him, I think he’s the best wrestler in the world for modern wrestling fans, as far as what they enjoy.”

– Ospreay tweeted…

I never thought I would ever wrestle you again. 7 years ago we battled in Osaka, in defeat you taught me that I wasn’t made of glass. That I could take a hit and keep walking forward. While it’s will be a pleasure, it’s your life or mine. Whatever Bryan can do, I can do it… pic.twitter.com/o4VmyZjOGA — Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) March 21, 2024

