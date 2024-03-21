Match announced for Smackdown, Ospreay on his match next week, and a birthday

Mar 21, 2024

Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar is official for tomorrow’s SmackDown.

– Happy birthday Killer Kelly

Bryan Danielson to Sports Illustrated

“He (Will Ospreay) has such a great grasp of what the modern professional wrestling fan wants.

There are people who criticize him, and I think they are mostly from the older guard.

When I see him, I think he’s the best wrestler in the world for modern wrestling fans, as far as what they enjoy.”

– Ospreay tweeted…

