Jade Cargill update

During a recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, tensions rose as Bayley and Dakota Kai faced The Kabuki Warriors. However, Kai’s betrayal led to a brutal attack by Damage CTRL. Following this incident, Jade Cargill made striking appearance, confronting WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky, The Kabuki Warriors, and Dakota Kai backstage before heading to Nick Aldis’ office.

While this hinted at a potential storyline for Cargill, WWE has yet to effectively utilize her. Speculation has arisen regarding her absence, with some questioning whether she’s injured.

However, Ringside News has been able to confirm that Cargill is not injured, and her absence is not due to a lack of plans from WWE. In fact, WWE has significant plans for the former AEW star.

Interestingly, Cargill recently stated that she would never wrestle again, despite persistent inquiries about her in-ring status. Nonetheless, fans eagerly await her return to WWE television and anticipate her involvement in a program, especially with WrestleMania 40 looming.

Never. I make enough money not to. I told you guys that….why do we keep bringing this up? https://t.co/tPZjefyU9h — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) March 17, 2024

