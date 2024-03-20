Will Ospreay vs. Katsuyori Shibata Announced For 3/27 AEW Dynamite

Next week, Will Ospreay will prove he can walk in Bryan Danielson’s shoes.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, “The Aerial Assassin” spoke with Tony Schiavone in the ring and sent a message to “The American Dragon” ahead of their showdown at the upcoming AEW Dynasty pay-per-view.

The segment saw Ospreay bring up Danielson’s claims from last week’s AEW Collision that Ospreay can’t walk in his shoes. Ospreay initially agreed, saying Danielson’s shoes were too small for him, but then said next week he’ll prove he can by beating the same man Danielson fought last week on Collision, Katsuyori Shibata.

After the segment wrapped up, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed Will Ospreay vs. Katsuyori Shibata for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

