Okada wins the AEW Continental title

On AEW Dynamite, Kazuchika Okada hits The Rainmaker on Eddie Kingston and becomes the new Continental Champion.

After the match, PAC stares down Kazuchika Okada from the stage. Seems like he will be the first challenger for the title.

EXCLUSIVE: Eddie Kingston shares his thoughts after his #AEW Continental Championship title match against 'The Rainmaker' Kazuchika Okada on #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/nq5Hj6LTOR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 21, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email