Nick Aldis needs surgery, Styles hopes to see Tama Tonga in WWE, NXT star impressing, more

– PWInsider reports SmackDown GM Nick Aldis was recently injured and is expected to undergo surgery on his arm. The belief among some is that the injury may be a torn bicep.

– Officials within WWE/NXT have been “surprised” by Oba Femi’s development in the short time he has been on television, with some having the the viewpoint of him being the “total package.” One source also noted to Fightful that WWE sees Femi as a source of “untapped potential” and do not have any plans, as of now, to rush him to the main roster.

– AJ Styles told the “BattleGrounds” podcast he hopes Tama Tonga shows up on WWE television soon.

“This guy can get after it. I know how good Tama is. The fact that he may be coming over would really be awesome. I was hoping he would come over a long time ago. He didn’t have any interest back then. If there is interest now, he’s definitely making the right decision.”

– Bullet Club “War Dogs” member Drilla Moloney has signed a brand new deal with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

