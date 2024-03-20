3/20/24 AEW Rampage Recap

Rampage opens with the aftermath of the Dynamite main event, and then a vignette featuring Bullet Club Gold from earlier today airs. Jay White and The Gunns talk about what they did to Darby Allin and The Acclaimed last week.

In the arena, Renee introduces The Acclaimed. Max Caster says they should have known all along what Bullet Club Gold were going to do to them, and now Billy Gunn is not cleared to travel after what they did to him. Caster says when they get knocked down, they always come back because they aren’t scared. Caster says Bullet Club Gold is scared, because they aren’t even in the arena. Caster offers White a chance to get away forever, but he knows White won’t take it because he is stupid. Caster says when White and The Gunns come back, The Acclaimed will hunt them down.

Anthony Bowens says there is a part of White and The Gunns that know that they aren’t elite enough to be here, and brings up that The Gunns weren’t even in the AEW World Tag Team Championship video package. Bowens says maybe White should have signed somewhere else, because he has done nothing but lose in big matches in AEW, and is only a champion right now if because they helped him. Bowens calls White a coward and says they can’t wait to beat their asses. Bowens says the fans are the only gang they ever needed, because everyone loves The Acclaimed.

Match #1 – AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament – Wild Card Match: Kyle Fletcher and Powerhouse Hobbs (w/Don Callis) vs. Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta (w/Chuck Taylor)

Hobbs catches Cassidy with a quick spine-buster and goes for the cover, but Beretta breaks it up. Hobbs gets sent to the outside and Cassidy goes for a dive, but Hobbs catches him and slams him into the apron a few times. Hobbs gets Cassidy back into the ring and sends him to the corner. Hobbs connects with a splash and sends Cassidy across. Hobbs goes for another splash, but Cassidy ducks and Hobbs goes to the floor. Beretta and Fletcher get into the ring, and Beretta drops him with a Meteora. Beretta sends Fletcher to the outside and dives onto he and Hobbs. Beretta gets Hobbs back into the ring and sends him to the corner. Beretta causes Fletcher to splash onto Hobbs and delivers back elbows to both of them. Fletcher comes back, and he and Hobbs delivers a Pendulum Bomb to Beretta as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Beretta drops Fletcher with a DDT. Beretta sends Hobbs to the outside and tags in Cassidy. Cassidy drops Fletcher with a diving cross-body and delivers a diving elbow to Hobbs. Cassidy drops Fletcher with a DDT and goes for the cover, but Hobbs breaks it up. Hobbs tags in, but Cassidy delivers a thrust kick. Hobbs comes back with a shot to Cassidy’s face and applies a Torture Rack submission as Fletcher goes after Beretta. Beretta sends Fletcher into the ring post, and then delivers shots to Hobbs. Beretta delivers a knee strike and Cassidy rolls Hobbs up for a two count. Cassidy delivers his kicks to Hobbs, but Hobbs shoves him away and drops him with a shoulder tackle. Fletcher tags in and delivers shots to Beretta and Cassidy in the corners. Cassidy comes back with Stundog Millionaire, and Beretta drops Fletcher with a half-and-half suplex.

Beretta and Cassidy hug in the ring, but Hobbs run them over with a double shoulder tackle. Hobbs stomps on Cassidy on the outside and slams him into the apron. Hobbs stands on Cassidy’s back, but Beretta kicks him in the face. Cassidy and Beretta drop Hobbs with a double stomp/Beach Break combination, and then Fletcher takes Beretta out with a shot. Fletcher gets Cassidy into the ring and drops him with a spinning Tombstone for a two count. Fletcher kicks Cassidy in the head and puts him up top. Beretta cuts him off and climbs as well. Beretta drops Fletcher with a half-and-half from the top and Cassidy follows with a diving DDT. Beretta drops Hobbs with a Spear on the outside, and then Cassidy delivers the Orange Punch to Fletcher for the pin fall.

Winners: Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta

Match #2 – Singles Match: Katsuyori Shibata vs. Kevin Matthews

They lock up and exchange elbow strikes. Shibata gains control and beats Matthews down in the corner. Shibata follows with the corner dropkick and suplexes Matthews across the ring. Shibata goes for the cover, but Matthews kicks out at two. Shibata delivers more shots, but Matthews drops him with a clothesline. Matthews picks Shibata up, but Shibata floats over and applies a sleeper hold. Shibata comes off the ropes and delivers a PK for the pin fall.

Winner: Katsuyori Shibata

Adam Copeland is shown celebrating his TNT title win with Best Friends, Action Andretti, Top Flight, and others backstage.

Match #3 – Singles Match: Konosuke Takeshita (w/Don Callis) vs. Rocky Romero

They lock up and Takeshita shoves Romero to the mat. Romero comes back with a side-headlock, but Takeshita puts him up top and pats his head. Romero comes back with a few chops and smacks Takeshita in the face. Romero applies a side-headlock, but Takeshita sends him off the ropes. Romero drops him with a hurricanrana and follows with a few corner clotheslines. Takeshita comes back with a knee strike and follows with a slam. Takeshita kicks Romero in the face, and Romero falls to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Romero takes Takeshita out with a pair of dives through the ropes. Romero goes for a third, but Takeshita catches him. Romero floats over and Takeshita goes for an elbow strike, but Romero ducks and Takeshita hits the ring post. Romero sends Takeshita into the barricade with a dive and gets him back into the ring. Romero drops Takeshita with Sliced Bread and goes for the cover, but Takeshita kicks out. Romero wrenches back on Takeshita’s arm and applies a cross arm-breaker. Callis gets on the apron, but Romero goes after him. Takeshita delivers a kick in the corner, but Romero dodges a knee strike and delivers a pair if uppercuts. Romero goes after Takeshita in the corner, but Takeshita counters and slams him down. Takeshita follows with a Blue Thunder Bomb and goes for the cover, but Romero kicks out.

Romero gets a back-slide for a two count, and then delivers a jumping knee. Romero delivers a back heel kick and runs the ropes, but Takeshita drops him with a clothesline. Takeshita delivers a rolling elbow strike, and then delivers the spinning Falcon Arrow for the pin fall.

Winner: Konosuke Takeshita

Match #4 – Tag Team Street Fight: Julia Hart and Skye Blue vs. Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale (w/Stokely Hathaway)

All four women fight on the outside as the bell rings. Hart and Blue have kendo sticks, while Statlander and Nightingale have chairs. They all get into the ring and Nightingale chokes Blue with a kendo stick in the corner. Statlander wedges Hart in a chair an Nightingale delivers a running kick. Statlander delivers a back-breaker with Hart still in the chair, and Nightingale follows with a dropkick. Statlander goes for the cover, but Hart kicks out. Nightingale puts a table in the ring, but Blue takes her down on the outside and delivers a few shots. Blue slams Nightingale into the barricade, and then delivers a few kicks to Statlander in the ring. Hart grabs a spike and tries to hit Statlander, but she ducks and Hart hits Blue with it. Statlander slams Hart into the corner as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, all four women are in the ring. Nightingale takes Blue to the outside and slams her into the ring post. Blue has been busted open as two tables have been set up at ringside. Nightingale clears off the announcers’ table and sets Blue up for the Doctor Bomb. Blue fights free and slams Nightingale with Code Blue on the table. Statlander slams Hart into the ring steps a few times, but Blue gets into the ring and dumps out thumbtacks. Statlander grabs her own bag from under the ring and dumps out even more. Statlander delivers elbow strikes in the corner and puts Blue up top. Blue ducks under and kicks Statlander in the face Blue power bombs Statlander onto the tacks and goes for the cover, but Statlander kicks out. Blue puts some tacks in Statlander’s mouth, and then delivers a thrust kick for another two count.

Blue goes up top, but Nightingale comes back and cuts her off. Nightingale delivers a Death Valley Driver to Blue through the two tables that were set up at ringside. Hart grabs Statlander, but Statlander counters with a back-body drop onto a stack of chairs. Statlander goes for a 450 splash, but Hart dodges it, locks in Heartless, and Statlander taps out.

Winners: Julia Hart and Skye Blue

