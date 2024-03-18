Nic Nemeth announced for Triplemanía XXXII, note on Julius Creed

– AAA has announced Alberto el Patrón vs. Nic Nemeth for the vacant AAA Mega Championship at Triplemanía XXXII.

– Julius Creed reveals he and his brother Brutus recently had a “tough love conversation” about needing to “raise their game”:

“I sent him a text last Monday night after we had a debriefing in the car about what we had to improve on. It was a tough love conversation. We need to raise our game and lick our wounds after a tough talk. At the same time, we say we love each other.”

(Source: TVInsider)

