Nic Nemeth announced for Triplemanía XXXII, note on Julius Creed
– AAA has announced Alberto el Patrón vs. Nic Nemeth for the vacant AAA Mega Championship at Triplemanía XXXII.
NIC NEMETH (@NicTNemeth) en #TriplemaniaXXXII Monterrey buscará el Megacampeonato de @luchalibreaaa ante El Patrón Alberto @PrideOfMexico
27 de abril, Estadio de los @SultanesOficial
Boletos en @boletomovil pic.twitter.com/7sCQvseLAS
— Marisela Peña (@MPenaAAA) March 18, 2024
– Julius Creed reveals he and his brother Brutus recently had a “tough love conversation” about needing to “raise their game”:
“I sent him a text last Monday night after we had a debriefing in the car about what we had to improve on. It was a tough love conversation. We need to raise our game and lick our wounds after a tough talk. At the same time, we say we love each other.”
(Source: TVInsider)