The Rock on issues surrounding his language, WWE talent upset Ospreay signed with AEW, more

– According to a report from PWInsider’s Mike Johnson, WWE are considering making changes to their kickoff show format. The company want to move more towards ESPN College GameDay presentation.

He said: “We are also told that you can probably expect as we get deeper into the year for some changes to the kickoff show formats. I’m told they want to look at ESPN’s College GameDay as something of a blueprint. To have more of a live, high-energy, free-flowing discussion about the big shows that are taking place later that day and some of the big matches. They are working on some format changes.”

– According to a recent report from Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, there are some unhappy superstars due to Will Ospreay signing with AEW despite having talks with WWE CCO Triple H. Triple H is believed to have not realized Will Ospreay’s potential, and he didn’t lock him down with a contract.

– In an IG post last night, The Rock seemingly responds to reports about issues surrounding his language:

“Networks and “standards & practices” have issues with my language, but I’d rather be real than not. I talk from the heart, shoot from the hip and try to always have fun.”

