BJ Whitmer’s assault victim received cash and signed NDA by AEW

Recently published court documents show that AEW were in contact with the victim of a domestic violence assault by one of its former producers and offered her a cash settlement and made her sign an NDA.

BJ Whitmer, who worked for AEW as a producer since 2019, was fired by the company after he was arrested in June of last year. The 45-year-old was taken into custody on June 4 by the Boone County Sheriff’s Department in Kentucky and charged with first degree strangulation and second degree burglary.

The court document says that after investigations in consideration to offer a plea bargain to Whitmer, the most significant information was that the victim received a cash settlement and signed a non-disclosure agreement with AEW.

“The Commonwealth was aware that the victim had been in contact with AEW shortly after the incident however the extent of these discussions were unknown,” the document says.

