3/15/24 AEW Rampage Recap

The opening credits roll. Chris Jericho, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Boston, Massachusetts.

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Dark Order (Evil Uno and John Silver) vs. Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta (w/Chuck Taylor)

Uno and Cassidy start the match and Uno applies a side-headlock. Uno drops Cassidy with a shoulder tackle, but Cassidy comes back with an arm-drag. Cassidy gets a roll-up for a two count, and then Silver comes into the ring and puts his hands in Cassidy’s pockets. Cassidy kicks Uno away, but Silver drops him with a right hand. Beretta tags in as Cassidy comes back with a Manhattan Drop. Cassidy and Beretta drop Silver and Uno with double shoulder blocks. Uno and Silver stop Cassidy and Beretta from hugging, but they get sent to the floor. Taylor gets in the ring, and Beretta and Cassidy hug him and the referee as the referee tries to get Taylor out of the ring. Uno comes back in, but Beretta applies a front face-lock. Beretta delivers a chop and follows with a back body drop. Cassidy tags in and goes up top, but Silver cuts him off and drops him with a gorilla press.

Beretta comes in and delivers a few shots to Silver, but Uno drops him with a neck-breaker. Cassidy delivers a stunner to Uno, but Uno throws his vest at him and delivers Something Evil for a two count. Uno chokes Cassidy over the middle rope as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cassidy delivers kicks to Silver and Uno, and then Beretta drops them with clotheslines. Beretta drops Silver with a few suplexes, and then drops Uno with one as well. Beretta drops Silver with a half-and-half suplex and goes for the cover, but Silver kicks out. Beretta and Silver exchange elbow strikes and Beretta goes for Strong Zero, but Uno comes back and kicks him in the face. Silver goes for a roll-up, but Cassidy breaks it up at two. Silver knocks Cassidy to the floor and kicks Taylor in the face. Silver takes Cassidy down on the floor, and then Beretta drops him with a Spear. Uno dives onto Beretta with a senton, and then Cassidy drops Uno with a DDT and gets him back into the ring. Cassidy comes off the ropes, but Uno catches him and delivers a back-breaker. Beretta comes back in with an elbow strike and a few chops in the corner.

Silver comes back in to help, and then Silver slams Beretta down. Uno delivers Something Evil and Silver goes for the cover, but Cassidy breaks it up. Silver tosses Cassidy to the apron, but Cassidy comes back in with an Orange Punch. Cassidy delivers one to Uno as well, and Beretta slams Silver with Strong Zero for the pin fall.

Winners: Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta

A vignette airs for Vincent and Dutch, The Righteous.

Saraya and Harley Cameron are backstage, and Saraya says her brother, Zack Knight, wants a fight. He picks up one guy and slams him against the wall, and then drops another guy with a back fist. Knight starts beating another guy down before security pulls him back.

Next week’s Rampage will air live on Wednesday night, immediately following Dynamite on TBS.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Mariah May and Toni Storm (w/Luther) vs. Kayla Sparks and LMK

Storm knocks Sparks to the floor immediately, and May takes down LMK in the ring. Storm and May double-team LMK for a bit, and then Storm drives her shoulder into LMK’s midsection in the corner. Storm delivers a few hip strikes and knocks Sparks down again. May tags in and delivers a chop to LMK. May follows with a tilt-a-whirl slam and follows with a knee strike. Storm tags back in and delivers a suplex. Sparks tags in, but Storm drops her with a suplex as well. Storm slams Sparks into the corner and kicks LMK to the apron. Storm delivers a kick to Sparks’s head and slams her in the corner again. Storm delivers the hip attack and tags in May. May delivers a hip attack of her own and tags Storm back in. Storm delivers the Storm Zero and tags May back in. Storm delivers a hip attack to LMK as May gets the pin fall on Sparks.

Winners: Mariah May and Toni Storm

-After the match, Deonna Purrazzo comes to the stage and introduces her partner for Wednesday night, Thunder Rosa. Purrazzo and Rosa charge the ring, but May and Storm escape before they get there. Purrazzo tells them that they will see them next week.

A vignette airs for Queen Aminata.

The bracket for the AEW World Tag Team Championship Tournament is revealed. The finals will take place at Dynasty.

Wild Card Matches: Kyle Fletcher and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta; Brody King and Buddy Matthews vs. The Infantry

First Round Matches: The Young Bucks vs. Private Party; Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Wild Card 1 winners; Big Bill and Ricky Starks vs. Top Flight; FTR vs. Wild Card 2 winners

Match #3 – Singles Match: Komander (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. Konosuke Takeshita (w/Don Callis)

Takeshita applies a side-headlock and takes Komander down. Komander comes back and goes for a leap frog, but Takeshita catches him and slams him down. Komander gets free and takes Takeshita down. Komander delivers a knee drop and comes off the ropes with a moonsault for a one count. Komander clubs Takeshita in the back a few times, but Takeshita comes back with a kick to the face. Takeshita slams Komander into the corner and stomps him down. Komander tries to come back, but Takeshita slams him again as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Komander drops Takeshita with a moonsault on the outside. Komander gets Takeshita back into the ring and drops him with a hurricanrana for a two count. Komander charges at Takeshita, but Takeshita catches him and throws him across the ring. Takeshita goes for the Powerdrive Knee, but Komander blocks it and comes off the ropes. Takeshita catches him and drops him with the Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Komander comes back with a destroyer and gets a two count of his own. Komander sends Takeshita face-first into the turnbuckle and delivers another destroyer. Komander goes for a Shooting Star Press, but Takeshita gets his feet up and follows with a powerbomb and the Powerdrive Knee. Takeshita delivers a spinning Falcon Arrow and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Konosuke Takeshita

A vignette airs for Serena Deeb.

Match #4 – Trios Tag Team Match: Action Andretti and Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) vs. The Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Roderick Strong)

Strong delivers a quick kick to Andretti and stomps him down in the corner. Bennett tags in and chokes Andretti with his boot in the corner. Taven tags in and stomps Andretti down and follows with a dropkick. Dante makes the tag in and drops Taven with a flip from the top rope. Dante delivers a few quick strikes and gets a roll-up for a two count. Dante delivers an enzuigiri, but Taven comes back and throws him down. Bennett tags in and he and Taven double-team Dante for a bit. Dante comes back with knee strikes and shots to both, and then Darius tags in. Top Flight send Bennett and Taven to the outside, and then Darius gets Bennett back into the ring and gets a two count. Bennett and Darius exchange chops and Darius runs the ropes, but Taven trips him up. Strong tags in and delivers a chop to Darius. Strong follows with more chops and elbow strikes in the corner.

Darius fights back with body shots and follows with a Manhattan Drop and a dropkick. Andretti tags in and gets Strong in a roll-up for a two count. Andretti drops Strong with a hurricanrana, and follows with a back-breaker and a neck-breaker. Andretti connects with a running Shooting Star Press, but taven breaks up the cover. Andretti drops Bennett and Taven down with a double back elbow, and then Andretti and Top Flight dive onto the Kingdom on the outside as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Strong and Taven double-team Darius in the ring. Darius comes back with an enzuigiri to Strong, and then Dante and Bennett tag in. Dante delivers a shot to Taven in the corner, and then follows with shots to Bennett as well. Dante drops Bennett with a cross-body for a two count and follows with a kick to the face. Top Flight double-team Bennett, and then Andretti tags in and delivers a springboard 450 splash. Taven tries to break it up, but drops an elbow on Bennett. Andretti delivers thrust kicks to Taven and Strong, but Strong comes back with knee strikes to Andretti and Darius. Taven and Bennett drop Andretti with a spike piledriver, and Strong follows with End of Heartache for the pin fall.

Winners: The Undisputed Kingdom

