Updates on Anthony Henry, Mina Shirakawa, Brock Lesnar, and Becky Lynch

Mar 14, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Anthony Henry announced that during his DPW National Title Match against Bryan Keith at DPW Live 5, he suffered a broken jaw and that The Workhorsemen won’t be in the AEW Tag Tournament. He posted an update:

The Wrestling Observer reports there will be Stardom and CMLL wrestlers on Forbidden Door in NYC. A couple of Stardom wrestlers (including AZM and likely Mina Shirakawa) will also be on the ROH Supercard of Honor show on April 5.

– An update to Brock Lesnar being added back to the WWE roster page. Fightful reports that he was never removed from it to begin with.

– This pic is from Becky Lynch’s new book.

