Updates on Anthony Henry, Mina Shirakawa, Brock Lesnar, and Becky Lynch

– Anthony Henry announced that during his DPW National Title Match against Bryan Keith at DPW Live 5, he suffered a broken jaw and that The Workhorsemen won’t be in the AEW Tag Tournament. He posted an update:

Update: no surgery is needed, but I still have to have a procedure to reset my jaw with rubber brackets. Recovery time: 8 weeks. See everyone then! — Anthony Henry- A Workhorseman (@Antnyhenry) March 13, 2024

– The Wrestling Observer reports there will be Stardom and CMLL wrestlers on Forbidden Door in NYC. A couple of Stardom wrestlers (including AZM and likely Mina Shirakawa) will also be on the ROH Supercard of Honor show on April 5.

– An update to Brock Lesnar being added back to the WWE roster page. Fightful reports that he was never removed from it to begin with.

– This pic is from Becky Lynch’s new book.

