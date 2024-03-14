Updates on Anthony Henry, Mina Shirakawa, Brock Lesnar, and Becky Lynch
– Anthony Henry announced that during his DPW National Title Match against Bryan Keith at DPW Live 5, he suffered a broken jaw and that The Workhorsemen won’t be in the AEW Tag Tournament. He posted an update:
Update: no surgery is needed, but I still have to have a procedure to reset my jaw with rubber brackets.
Recovery time: 8 weeks.
See everyone then!
— Anthony Henry- A Workhorseman (@Antnyhenry) March 13, 2024
– The Wrestling Observer reports there will be Stardom and CMLL wrestlers on Forbidden Door in NYC. A couple of Stardom wrestlers (including AZM and likely Mina Shirakawa) will also be on the ROH Supercard of Honor show on April 5.
Hello Boston❤️
It's my secret plan.#STARDOM #ROH #WeWantMina pic.twitter.com/3s26tGFud8
— 白川未奈 Mina Shirakawa (@MinaShirakawa) March 14, 2024
– An update to Brock Lesnar being added back to the WWE roster page. Fightful reports that he was never removed from it to begin with.
– This pic is from Becky Lynch’s new book.
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) March 14, 2024