TNA, Impact Report, 3/14/24

Join us tonight for ongoing results from the latest episode from TNA Wrestling. Tom Hannifan and Mathew Rewholdt are on the call.

Nic Nemeth & Mike Bailey & Trent Seven vs. Steve Maclin & The Rascalz

Mustafa Ali vs. Chris Sabin

Ace Austin vs. Frankie Kazarian

Joe Hendry vs. A.J. Francis

New Knockouts Tag Team Champions Dani Luna & Jody Threat in action

We’ll hear from Josh Alexander

We start with a highlight package from last weeks show and PPV, Sacrifice.

Match 1. Chris Sabin VS Mustafa Ali, (X-Division Champion)

Sabin has his rematch tonight, after losing the championship. He is all over Ali to start the match. He locks on double-hook arm lock. Ali gets to the ropes and cheap shot and knocks Sabin to the floor. He then dives on him. Back in the ring, Ali is now in control. He lays in the boots and settles on a rear chin lock. Sabin elbows the midsection, but Ali dropkicks him off a whip to the ropes. Ali DDT’s Sabin for a two count. He then slams Sabin and heads to the top rope. He misses a 450 and Sabin kicks him in the face. Sabin delivers a tornado DDT next. Ali kicks out at two. Sabin then sets up Ali on the top rope. The trade blows and Ali throws him to the floor and then they trade superkicks. (Several) Ali misses a moonsault. Ali grabs his belt and brings it in the ring. Sabin clotheslines him. The belt hits his face. Sabin picks up the belt and wants to hit him with it. He misses. Ali rolls him up for the pin and wins, with his feet on the ropes.

Winner, and still X Division Champion, Mustafa Ali

Mike Bailey, Nick Nemeth and Trent Seven cut a backstage promo backstage. They say they are the best trio in the world. They will take on all comers.

Josh Alexander enters the ring and cuts a promo. He talks about all his great victories. They then brings up having to relinquish the World Title. He says he is focused on regaining the belt. He said Hammerstone is his target now. He complains Hammerstone cheated to beat him by kicking him in the crotch. This promo will set up the rubber match. They are 1 to 1 against each other. He says before he can focus on the TNA World Title, he is going to kick his ass. He tells Hammerstone to get down here right now. Alpha Bravo and Oleg come out. Bravo claims that he lost at Sacrifice because Dirty Dango softened him up. Just then, Dango jumps him from behind. Security come in to stop Oleg from joining Dango. Santino Marella heads out. He calls for a referee and Oleg will now face Josh.

Match 2. Oleg Prudius VS Josh Alexander

Alexander goes right for the leg. He locks on the ankle lock and Oleg taps.

Winner, Josh Alexander

Crazy Steve, the Digital Media Champion, comes out to cut a promo. He calls out Tommy Dreamer, Rhino and Joe Hendry. He says he beat them all. He claims to be a fighting champion, and only he can handle the pressure all these challengers bring. PCO’s lightning strikes. He is then standing face to face with Steve. Steve backs off slowly. He wants nothing to do with PCO.

Match 3. Ace Austin (with Chris Bey) VS Frankie Kazarian

This match was set up after a argument backstage between the former tag champs and Kaz. Ace gets a quick start, but climbs to the top rope, only to get thrown to the floor by Kaz. Kaz is fresh off suspension. He new aggressive attitude is working. He throws Ace to the post and Russians him. Kaz works the crowd and methodically pounds on Ace. After a tv break, Ace mounts a comeback with kicks, punches and a monkey flip. After a 2nd rope wizard kick, he gets a two count. Kaz avoids the fold. Ace avoids the chicken wing. Kaz lands an electric chair and gets a two count. Ace dropkicks the leg of Kaz off a whip. Ace goes for a bridge pin, but gets trapped in the chicken wing and it is over.

Winner by submission, Frankie Kazarian

Post match, Kaz attacks Bey and Ace. Eric Young runs out to make the save. Kaz runs off, but celebrates as he bails.

The System hold all the World Championships. They run down how great they are in their vignette.

Alex Shelley, Kushida and Chris Sabin are backstage sulking. The Grizzled Young Vets walk up and mock them. Shelley says take on the Time Splitters. (Not the Motor City Machine Guns) He then walks off. Sabin and Kushida are confused.

Match 4. AJ Francis VS Joe Hendry

Hendry continues to be one of the most over, if not most talent in TNA. He grabs the mic and says finally says they will go at it. He makes fun of his rapping and calls him sensitive. Hendry says Francis taught him to be ok with his sensitivity. Francis attacks Hendry from behind. He then splashes him once the bell rings. Hendry recovers and does the same. He then mounts the buckle and punches him 10 times. AJ reverses a suplex. He then lands the Tennessee Whiskey. He then belly to back suplexes Hendry. Hendry goes for a slam, but the weight of AJ is too much. He falls on Joe for a two count. Joe hits a series of standing lariats, but AJ doesn’t go down and he then tackles him. Hendry blocks a sidewalk slam and DDTs AJ. Hendry then shoulders and slams AJ. The fans are into the match. AJ uses the ref to get an advantage. The ref also gets knocked out. AJ goes for a chair. Hendry dropkicks the chair into AJ. Rich Swann comes out. He looks to attack AJ, then hits Hendry with the chair several times. AJ chokeslams Hendry. Swann wakes up the ref and it is over.

Winner by pinfall, AJ Francis

Swann and Francis celebrate post match.

Alan Angels meets Ash by Elegance and her person concierge for the next Sound Check. Ash has a big announcement. Next week with be her 3rd match. Angels is shocked. He is excited. She walks off.

Match 5. Knockouts Tag Champions, Spitfire (Dani Luna and Jody Threat) VS Beaa Moss and Vanna Black

This is a non title match. Before the match starts, former champs, MK Ultra come out to watch the match. After they walk out, Decay enter the arena.

This is basically a squash match. The challengers are the story here. Threat and Luna totally in control. Moss tags in. Luna suplexes them both. Threat tags in and they do a suplex, face plant move and it is over.

Winners by pinfall, Spitfire.

All the challengers watch on closely before walking off without a fight.

Tasha Steelz comes out and stops the show. She calls out Jordynne Grace. She says she wants a match with the Champion next week. She then walks out.

Match 6. Mike Bailey, Trent Seven (Speedball Mountain) and Nick Nemeth VS The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel) and Steve Maclin

Nemeth and Wentz start the match. Nick out mat wrestles Wentz and Maclin tags in. Nemeth trips Maclin and lands a famouser. Trent and Bailey enter and they double chop him. Seven DDTs Maclin and Bailey delivers a standing shooting star. Bailey goes to the top, but Wentz breaks that up. Maclin backbreakers Speedball. He then knocks Nemeth from the apron. Miguel tags in. Bailey lands a dropkick on him. Seven tags in and chops and inside outs Trey. Trent goes to work on the chops. Maclin distracts Trent and Trey chop blocks his leg. The Rascalz then go to work on the double team. They work Trent’s leg. Maclin tags in and does more damage. Seven does his best to mount a comeback, but the Rascalz tag in and double team him. Seven finally gets to the corner, but Maclin knocks Bailey from the apron. Trent eventually superplexes Trent. He is slow to get to his feet, but tags in Nemeth. Maclin comes in, as well as the Rascalz. Nemeth takes them all out with splashes and neckbreakers to each of the trio. Nick then drops 10 elbows on Maclin. Trey breaks up the pin. Nemeth hits a DDT on Maclin. Wentz drops Nemeth. Bailey makes the save, but Trey takes him out. Trent lariats Miguel, but Maclin knees Trent. Maclin dives to Nemeth, but misses and hits Trey. The Rascalz walk off pissed by Maclin. Bailey moonsaults Maclin. Danger Zone by Nemeth and it is over.

Winners, Speedball Mountain and Nick Nemeth

The System attack the winners post match. Moose uses his World Title belt to all of their heads. Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards hold them up for the head shots. They all hold the titles high as the show ends.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

