Another name confirmed for the WWE hall of fame

WWE has announced that Thunderbolt Patterson will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Exclusive: The WWE will induct former NWA grappler Claude "Thunderbolt" Patterson into its Hall of Fame during WrestleMania next month: https://t.co/IhLOqVpnoX

He was a champion in the ring, and championed the health and well-being of his peers outside of it. Thunderbolt Patterson’s influence is still felt today, and will receive the recognition it deserves when he joins the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/TotkOusMpF

