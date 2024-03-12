Bryan Danielson and Mercedes Mone notes

– Bryan Danielson Says When he Was On WWE Creative, Vince McMahon Asked him, ‘What Is AEW Doing That We’re Not?’

“Vince McMahon actually called me one night, I was part of WWE creative, and he called me one night and said, ‘What is AEW doing that we’re not doing?’

I went back and watched eight straight weeks of TV within the span of six days and was like, ‘there is a whole list of things & What you don’t want to do, in getting to the next level, is to change the things that are already working because there are so many things already working. Then, it’s experimenting with different things.”

– Mercedes Mone has recognized the achievements of her wrestling career while she was known as Sasha Banks in WWE, in anticipation of her probable appearance in AEW.

Since May 2022, Mone has not performed under the Sasha Banks persona following her and Naomi’s departure from a WWE RAW taping over disagreements with the proposed creative direction.

During a recent episode of the “Kick Rocks” podcast, Mone looked back on her tenure in WWE as ‘The Boss.’ She expressed,

“A legend. An icon. A powerhouse. Someone who stands up for what she believes in. Is a legit boss. They got that trademark for a good reason. I played that role really good. A legit boss, inside and outside the ring, and will lay it all on the line. She has a heart full of gold. Sasha Banks, what a career. What an amazing career. The thing about that, it makes me even more excited to see what Mercedes Mone can do.”

Mone is anticipated to step into the AEW ring for the first time during the ‘Big Business’ edition of Dynamite, even though she has recently expressed confidence in her eventual return to WWE.

