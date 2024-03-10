Rikishi hints at a possible return to WWE

Rikishi has made sporadic appearances for the company ever since his initial departure in 2004, which includes him showing at the Undertaker’s retirement ceremony in 2020. However, many have wondered if Rikishi will be making an appearance as he is constantly mentioned in the ongoing Bloodline storyline, especially by his sons, Jimmy and Jey Uso.

Rikishi spoke about getting involved in the Bloodline story, which has now added The Rock, during a recent interview with Love Wrestling at Monopoly Events. This is what he had to say.

I’ve been hearing that over the last 16 hours since I’ve been here signing for the Love of Wrestling fans. ‘Are you coming back?’ I go, ‘What are you talking about?’ ‘We need you to come back to settle this drama going on between your kids.’ I’m like, I don’t know. I really don’t know. Will it happen? Maybe. Can it happen? Of course. But is that what the fans want? Is that what The Bloodline wants? Is that what the WWE wants? So in the meantime, I’m kind of on the sidelines. I’m just, I don’t want to say patiently waiting, but I’m on the side.

