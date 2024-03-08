TNA Sacrifice PPV, 3/8/24

Tonight’s Card from Windsor, Ontario, Canada. This is a large sell out crowd for TNA. Welcome to TNA, Sacrifice Coverage

TNA World Heavyweight Championship:

Moose vs. Eric Young

TNA Knockouts Championship:

Jordynne Grace vs. Xia Brookside vs. Tasha Steelz

TNA World Tag Team Championship Match:

ABC vs. Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards

TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match:

MK Ultra vs. Dani Luna & Jody Threat

No DQ Match:

PCO vs. Kon

Alex Hammerstone vs. Josh Alexander

Nic Nemeth vs. Steve Maclin

Mustafa Ali & Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Time Machine

Countdown To Sacrifice Pre-Show Match:

The Rascalz vs. Speedball Mountain

Countdown Match.. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz) VS Speedball Mountain (Mike Bailey and Trent Seven)

The two teams feel each other out with chops and punches in tandem to start the match. After a few mins The Rascalz use a double DDT to gain an advantage. Bailey enters and hits machine gun kicks to Wentz. Bailey uses side kicks to Miguel as well, but misses a shooting star. He does hit a double knee to both members of The Rascalz. Wentz pulls Bailey’s hair from the apron. Miguel ends up on the top rope with Seven, where Trent drops him with a superplex. Bailey miss ultimate weapon. Trey hits a wizard kick to Bailey’s head. Rascals connect with a top rope blockbuster on Bailey. Bailey blocks a headlock DDT and rolls up Wentz for two. Rascalz use spray paint, but Wentz gets the worse of it. Bailey gets a spin kick, during a Seven full nelson, and it is over.

Winners by pinfall, Speedball Mountain

Match 1. Nick Nemeth VS Steve Maclin

Maclin is annoyed with Nick Nemeth for just showing up and being pushed to the top of the card. Both of these men are former WWE superstars. Nemeth lands a big dropkick, but Maclin drops his shoulder on the top turnbuckle. Nemeth spills to the floor and Maclin rams him into the barricade and chops Nick hard. Back in the ring, Maclin backbreakers Nick. Maclin starts calling Nick “Dolph” in disgust. Nemeth fights back with a headbutt, but Maclin backbreakers Nemeth again. Maclin pulls Nick’s hair, but Nick counters with an Olympic slam. After a series of 9 elbow drops, Nemeth goes to the top to deliver the 10th. Maclin blocks a famouser, and hurls Nemeth to the floor and dives on him. Back in the ring, Maclin misses a splash off the top. Nick lands a famouser for 2. He splashes Maclin. Maclin recovers and tries to spear Nemeth, but misses and flies threw the ropes and lands violently on time table. He looks hurt. Nemeth throws him back in the ring. Maclin was playing, and kneed Nick in the face. Maclin buckle bombs Nemeth and then piledrives him for a two count. Maclin lands a KIA, but Nemeth rolls to the floor. (The feed is having issues) Maclin continues his attack. Nemeth blocks the next KIA attempted. He instead delivers a jumping DDT (also known as a KIA). Superkicks by Nemeth and then a danger zone and it is over.

Winner by pinfall, Nick Nemeth

The System cut a short promo backstage. Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards will challenge for the tag belts and call out the champs. Moose says he will leave a World Champion tonight, defending against Eric Young.

Match 2. The ABC, World Tag Team Champions (Bullet Club members, Ace Austin and Chris Bey) VS Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers (The System)

Myers and Austin start the match, but Bey tags in quickly, allowing the champs to double Myers. Eddie tags in with Bey. Bey shoulders him and rolls into an armbar. Ace tags in and they double Eddie with backdrops and knees in tandem. The BC then kick Eddie in their corner. Eddie whips Bey and Myers drops the rope, hurling Bey to the floor. Bey and Eddie brawl on the floor. Ace gets taken out by Myers. Alisha blocks Bey from diving on the floor and Eddie jumps him. Bey gets tossed into the post. Ace was speared on the apron, while doing a handstand by Myers. He fell to the floor and is in bad shape. Bey is left to fend of the challengers. He takes a beating until Ace gets to the tag position. Bey hits a desperation, jumping DDT on Myers. He needs to make a tag and finally does. Eddie tags in too. Ace comes in fresh and side Russians Eddie and follows up with a legdrop. Eddie spills to the floor and Ace dives on him. He fights off both the challengers. Back in the ring, he wizard kicks Eddie. Bey and Ace double Eddie for a two count. They go for a 1 2 sweet, but Eddie counters with a blue thunder. Eddie spills to the floor after a kick. The champs land an art of finesse on Myers for a two count. Alisha argues with Bey. Bey dives over her and lands on the challengers on the floor. Back in the ring, the champs double Eddie. They catch Myers on the top rope, but Eddie stops the attack. Bey gets thrown to the floor. Back back stunner and system overload for a long two count. Bey re-enters to fight the challengers with his fists. The System overtake Bey and throw him to the floor. Ace rolls up Eddie for a two. Myers hits a roster cut and Eddie lands a Boston knee party and get the pin.

Winners and New Tag Team Champions, The System.

Match 3. PCO VS Kon (NO DQ)

The brawl starts right away. All the normal toys: chairs, tables, etc. are at ringside. The two fight all around the ring. PCO throws Kon into the post and rams his head into a trash can. PCO cannonballs himself from the ring to the floor on Kon. Both recover with weapons and crack each other with pans over the head. Kon plants PCO on the stage with an inverted sidewalk slam. PCO slowly gets to his feet, only to have Kon repeat the move. Kon tries to snap PCO’s neck, but PCO hits him with a pan and chokeslams him off the stage, threw a table. PCO heads back to the ring, to load the ring with chairs weapons. Kon pulls himself up from the side of the stage. He crawls back to the ring. Kon seems to hulk himself back up. They start brawling back in the ring. PCO drives Kon into a pile of chairs. PCO lands a PCOsault on the chairs and gets the win.

Winner by pinfall, PCO.

Pre show, AJ Francis helped Crazzy Steve defend the Digital Media Championship over Joe Hendry. Backstage Hendry and Francis have a shoving match. This sets up a match for next Thursday.

Match 4. Spit Fire (Dani Luna and Jody Threat) VS TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, MK ULTRA (Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly)

MK Ultra jump the challengers pre match. They destroy Luna with a snow plow on the floor. She looks to be out before the match begins. Threat vows to fight them both. Masha starts the official match with Threat. She is all over her with kicks. Threat won’t give up. She whips Masha into the corner and delivers a few short arm clotheslines. Masha shakes it off and lands a modified piledriver. Threat kicks out at two. Luna is nowhere to be seen. Masha side kicks Threat. Kelley tags in and out of nowhere, Luna interferes. Threat rolls up Kelly and it is over.

Winners and NEW Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, Spit Fire.

Post match, Masha seems to have turned on Kelly. She shoves her into the apron and walks off.

We get a Alex Hammerstone VS Josh Alexander hype package.

Match 5. Alex Hammerstone VS Josh Alexander

The pre match story is Josh hurt his knee in a match yesterday in a match with Dirty Dango. Hammerstone looks to be a shark looking for prey. He wants to win this rematch. Josh rolls threw some punches and locks on a side headlock. He takes it to the mat. Hammerstone gets free and backdrops the former world champ. He then clubs Josh in the corner. Josh reverses position and lays in a series of chops. They go back and forth until Hammerstone lariats Josh to the floor. They end up on the floor, Hammerstone powerbombs Josh on the apron. Hammerstone then starts working the back. He delivers a backbreaker and throws Josh across the ring into the buckle. Josh fights back, but he eats a boot to the face. Josh continues to fight back, but lands in a bear hug. Hammerstone has a considerable strength advantage and uses it with a belly to belly. After another backbreaker, Josh is down again. Hammerstone lets Josh get to his feet and throw a chop. It makes him laugh. He then whips Josh across the ring again. Josh finally lands a back elbow and drops a knee off the 2nd rope. Both men beat the 10 count to their feet. Josh lays in several forearms and then a series of Germans. There had to be at least 12 or 13 of them. Josh then crossbodies Hammerstone on the back. They spilled from the apron to the floor. They barely beat the 10 count. Josh stays in control once back in the ring. Hammerstone catches Josh with a punch to the jaw. He goes to the top and misses a dropkick. Josh applies the ankle lock. Hammerstone gets free and he accidentally hits the official. Josh locks on the ankle locks. Alex taps out, but there is no official. Josh tries to wake up the ref, but gets low blowed by Hammerstone who finishes him off with the nightmare pendulum.

Winner by pinfall, Hammerstone

We get an uneasy promo with Time Machine.

Match 6. The Grizzled Young Vets (James Drake and Zack Gibson) and Mustafa Ali (X Division Champion) VS Time Machine (Alex Shelley, Kushida and Chris Sabin)

Shelley is still sour on his team for, what he thinks, cost him the TNA World Championship VS Moose. Sabin and Gibson start the match. Ali acted like he would start, but bailed, laughing. Drake tags in after Gibson gained arm control. Sabin armdrags Drake and tags in a reluctant Shelley. Shelley and Drake start arguing and barely touch before the ring fills with everyone. The ref stops the fight and Kushida tags in with Ali. Sabin tags in, but Ali runs. Gibson gets doubled by Shelley and Sabin. Ali taunts Sabin from the apron. The Vets tag in and clear the apron of the Time Machine. Sabin is left to defend himself. Ali tags in and goes after his top challenger for the X Division belt. He works him over for a few mins and Drake tags back in.

Match 7 . Tasha Steelz VS Zia Brookside VS Knockouts World Champion, Jordynne Grace

