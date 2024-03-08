Main event set for WrestleMania night one
The main event for WrestleMania night one is official …
Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns and The Rock.
Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns & The Rock has been made official for Night 1 of WrestleMania 40.
If Cody and Seth win, The Bloodline will be banned from ringside during Cody’s Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match against Roman Reigns on Night 2 of WrestleMania 40. However, if Roman and The Rock win, the title match on Night 2 will be contested under Bloodline Rules, which means anything goes.
The biggest tag team match ever… at the biggest #WrestleMania ever.@TheRock & @WWERomanReigns vs. @CodyRhodes & @WWERollins is happening LIVE in Philly at WrestleMania XL. pic.twitter.com/asZ6YvdIlH
— Triple H (@TripleH) March 9, 2024