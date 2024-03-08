Main event set for WrestleMania night one

The main event for WrestleMania night one is official …

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns and The Rock.

Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns & The Rock has been made official for Night 1 of WrestleMania 40.

If Cody and Seth win, The Bloodline will be banned from ringside during Cody’s Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match against Roman Reigns on Night 2 of WrestleMania 40. However, if Roman and The Rock win, the title match on Night 2 will be contested under Bloodline Rules, which means anything goes.

