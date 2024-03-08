BJ Whitmer accepts a plea deal

Former AEW producer BJ Whitmer accepted a plea deal today, and will serve five years probation with 120 days home incarceration, for the charge of domestic violence, where he allegedly strangled his ex girlfriend and trespassed on her property.

The victim expressed that she did not want a plea deal on the table during his sentencing, but the judge ruled it was acceptable, considering the circumstances.

Whitmer was fired by All Elite Wrestling last year, when he was initially arrested following the alleged incident.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

