3/8/24 AEW Rampage Recap

The opening credits roll. Chris Jericho, Excalibur, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Duluth, Georgia.

—

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Kip Sabian and The Butcher (w/The Blade) vs. Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta (w/Chuck Taylor)

Beretta and Butcher lock up and have a clean break in the corner. Butcher shoves Beretta down a couple of times, but Beretta comes back with a few elbow strikes. Butcher comes back with an elbow strike of his own, but Beretta floats over and delivers a kick to the head. Beretta chops Butcher in the corner and goes for a DDT, but Butcher shoves him away and drops him with a shoulder tackle. Sabian tags in and delivers a shot to Beretta in the corner. Beretta comes back with a hammer throw and a back-body drop, and then follows with a back elbow strike. Beretta chops Sabian in the corner and tags in Cassidy. Cassidy and Beretta deliver a double shoulder tackle, and then Beretta delivers an elbow drop. Cassidy lays down for the cover, but Sabian kicks out. Cassidy runs the ropes and rolls through for a two count. Sabian counters into a two count of his own, and then Cassidy gets another two count of his own.

Cassidy drops Sabian with a DDT, but Butcher comes in and delivers a power slam and a back-breaker. Sabian chokes Cassidy with his boot in the corner, and then hammer throws him into the opposite corner. Sabian slams Cassidy down and goes for the cover, but Cassidy grabs the bottom rope. Sabian tags in Butcher as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Sabian and Butcher double-team Cassidy in the corner. Cassidy comes back and sends them to the floor and goes for the tag, but Sabian comes back in to stop him. Cassidy delivers a dropkick to Butcher and sends Sabian into him on the apron. Beretta tags in and drops Sabian with double knees. Beretta follows with a few suplexes, but Butcher gets into the ring. Butcher accidentally hits Sabian, and then Beretta drops him with a knee strike. Beretta drops Butcher with a dive on the floor, and then drops Sabian with a side suplex in the ring. Beretta delivers a running knee strike and goes for the cover, but Sabian kicks out. Beretta goes for the Strong Zero, but Butcher kicks him in the face. Butcher drops Cassidy with a back-breaker, Beretta with a pump-handle throw, and Sabian follows with a diving stomp for a two count.

Beretta comes back with a German suplex to Butcher, and then Cassidy delivers the Orange Punch to Butcher. Beretta delivers Strong Zero to Butcher and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta

—

A vignette airs for The Infantry, the team of Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean.

—

Renee Paquette interviews Ruby Soho and asks about Angelo Parker. Soho says Parker is hurt after the attack by Saraya’s brother. Soho says she feels like it’s hurt fault, because she brought him into it. Soho says she hates Saraya and calls her a bad person. Soho tells Saraya that she and her family will get everything that they have coming to them.

—

Match #2 – AEW TBS Championship – House Rules Match: Julia Hart (c) vs. Robyn Renegade

Renegade’s chosen stipulation is that no moves can happen off the top rope.

They lock up and Renegade backs Hart into the corner. They have a clean break, and then lock up again. Hart applies a side-headlock and takes Renegade down. Renegade comes back and turns it into a side-headlock of her own. Renegade runs the ropes, but Hart trips her up and slams her head into the mat repeatedly. Hart slams Renegade into the corner and delivers forearm shots. Hart clubs Renegade across the back and chokes her over the middle rope. Renegade comes back with a few body shots, but Hart drops her with a suplex. Hart slams Renegade by her hair, follows with body shots, and drops her with a drop-toe hold. Hart applies a rear choke, but Renegade comes back with elbow strikes. Renegade dropkicks Hart into the corner and charges, but Hart dodges and delivers a corner clothesline. Hart follows with a back elbow and kicks Renegade in the head. Hart follows with a clothesline to the back of Renegade’s head, locks in Heartless, and Renegade taps out.

Winner and still AEW TBS Champion: Julia Hart

—

Renee is backstage, and then Saraya, her brother, and Harley Cameron walk up. Saraya sends Renee away and says everything that has happened is Soho’s fault. Saraya says Soho can just wait and see what they do to Parker next, and then Saraya’s brother goes after some guys backstage.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Action Andretti vs. Penta El Zero Miedo (w/Alex Abrahantes)

Andretti drops Penta with a shot and follows with a hurricanrana, but Penta comes back with a Slingblade and delivers another shot to Andretti. Andretti comes back with a DDT and goes for a dive through the ropes, but Penta delivers a shot to cut him off. Penta brings Andretti to the floor and delivers a few chops. Penta slams Andretti into the ring steps and tires to slam him into the ring post, but Andretti lands on his feet and delivers a thrust kick. Andretti drops Penta with a hurricanrana from the apron, and then follows with another shot against the barricade as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Penta delivers a chop, but Andretti comes back with a kick to the face and a few elbow strikes. Andretti sends Penta to the apron and kicks him to the floor. Andretti connects with a senton on the floor and gets him back into the ring. Andretti comes off the ropes, but Penta counters with a thrust kick. Penta runs the ropes, but Andretti drops him with a Spanish Fly for a two count. Penta comes back with a thrust kick and follows with another in the corner. Penta slams Andretti down and goes for the cover, but Andretti kicks out. Penta goes for Fear Factor, but Andretti gets free and drops him with a poison-rana for a two count. Andretti picks Penta up, but Penta counters with a shot and then delivers Fear Factor for the pin fall.

Winner: Penta El Zero Miedo

—

A vignette airs for Titan, who will go one-on-one with Chris Jericho tomorrow night on Collision.

—

Match #4 – Three-Way Tag Team Match: Bryan Keith and Komander (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin)

Keith and Kassidy start the match. Kassidy immediately tags in Quen, but then Dante gets tagged in. Keith backs Dante into the corner, but Dante applies a side-headlock. Keith gets free, and they dodge each other’s kicks. Dante delivers a knee strike and follows with a back elbow in the corner. Darius tags in, but Keith delivers shots to both of them and Komander gets into the ring. Kassidy and Quen attack all four guys from behind and send Keith and Komander to the floor. Darius and Dante drop Kassidy and Quen with dropkicks, and then all six guys brawl on the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Keith delivers shots to Kassidy in the ring. Keith follows with a dropkick and sends Quen to the floor. Keith goes for a tag, but Quen slams Komander onto the apron as Kassidy takes Keith down. Kassidy throws Keith into the corner and tags in Quen. Quen chokes Keith in the corner and tags Kassidy back in. Quen goes up top, but Keith shoves Cassidy into him. Keith drops Quen with a headbutt and slams Kassidy down. Darius tags in and delivers shots to Kassidy. Darius follows with a Manhattan Drop and delivers an enzuigiri. Darius drops Kassidy and Quen with a flatline/DDT combination and gets a two count on Kassidy. Komander tags in and drops Darius with a dropkick. Komander delivers slots to Kassidy and kicks Quen on the apron. Kassidy comes back with a shot to Komander and goes for the cover, but Dante breaks it up.

Quen tags in, but Keith suplexes Kassidy to the outside. Komander gets a two count on a back-slide, and then Keith gets sent to the floor. Dante makes the tag, and then drops Quen with a clothesline. Dante goes to slam Komander, but Komander rolls through for a two count. Dante delivers a knee strike and Darius tags in. Komander and Keith get dropped with thrust kicks, and then Dante takes out Kassidy and Quen on the outside. Darius slams Komander in the ring and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Top Flight

