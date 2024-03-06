TKO President on McMahon: “he’s not coming back”

Notes from TKO President & COO, Mark Shapiro’s Morgan Stanley conference (Brandon Thurston):

– “We’re not in conversations with him (Vince McMahon). We don’t know his motives, his plans or his timeline.

He doesn’t work for the company, doesn’t come into the office and he’s not coming back to the company. And that’s where we sit.”

– Shapiro says TKO did not participate in Vince McMahon’s most recent stock sale. He roughly has 8.5%. We don’t talk to him, we don’t know his motives, his plans, his timelines. He doesn’t work for the company. He doesn’t come into the offices. He’s not coming back to the company.

– Shapiro says he’s pleasantly surprised at how much noise Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber are making. Expect WME celebrities at Wrestlemania. Partnering with Fanatics for WWE World is going well, and is a blueprint for future projects.

