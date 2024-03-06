Jim Ross inks a new contact with AEW

Jim Ross has re-signed with All Elite Wrestling …

“We wrote a new deal. We wrote a completely new deal. No extension. New contract. It was probably the quickest and easiest negotiation I have ever done in my career of 50 years. That’s all because of Tony Khan’s commitment to me as a broadcaster. He’s always been a fan of my work, which helps your cause, when your boss is a fan of your work. We got a new deal. I’ll be back to do more work. I assume it’s going to be centered around the pay-per-view. We’re adding more pay-per-views and big events. I’ll be involved in some degree with those. I’m here, I’m getting better. That will work for me, if I’m working just pay-per-views, I’m very happy to do that.”

“I think we’re down for another year. That’s plenty. I’m happy with it. Tony Khan stepped up. Term wise, financial package wise, everything was to my liking. I was very blessed to be working with Tony on that deal. He wanted me signed. He got his man and I got my company. It all worked out real well.”

