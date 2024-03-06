3/6/24 AEW Dynamite Recap

A new opening video and opening credits roll. Excalibur and Taz are on commentary, while Tony Schiavone is in the ring.

Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana make their way to the ring. Schiavone says the match at Revolution was disappointing for Strickland, and then asks what is next for him. Strickland says he signed his AEW contract two years ago, and said back then that he was going to be the AEW World Champion, but here he stands with no gold. Strickland says he has done some terrible things in AEW, and maybe that is payback for all of it. Strickland says he has some doubts in his mind and maybe that he is just supposed to settle being a role player. Strickland says it felt like the crowd really wanted him to win and make history on Sunday, and for that he will not let them down. Strickland says nothing changes and he is still coming for Samoa Joe. Joe’s music hits and he comes to the ring.

Joe says Strickland is talking funny for a guy that was beat down the other day. Joe says it is unfortunate for Strickland that his house is in Joe’s world, and then says he came out to let the crowd gaze at an actual World Champion. Strickland says Joe hasn’t been able to beat him and challenges Joe to a match right now. Joe looks ready to accept, but The Undisputed Kingdom’s music hits and the group comes to the stage.

Adam Cole says the only story worth talking about after Revolution is the Undisputed Kingdom. Cole says Roderick Strong is the new AEW International Champion, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett are still the greatest ROH World Tag Team Champions or all time, and then says the only reason Joe is the champion right now is because they let it happen. Cole says no one will give a damn about Strickland in six months, and there is no way he is winning the title. Cole says Wardlow is going to win the title, though. Strickland mocks Cole for a bit and mentions that he has Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.’s phone number. Cole gets pissed, and then says next week Strickland and Joe can face Taven and Bennett. Strickland proposes next week, but Cole says they don’t make the rules and it will be happen next week.

Tony Schiavone interrupts and says Tony Khan just told him that the match will happen right now.

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland (w/Prince Nana)

Joe and Taven start the match, and Joe beats him into the corner with right hands. Bennett comes in, but Joe does the same to him. Taven goes for a splash in the corner, but Joe dodges and Taven hits the turnbuckles. Joe delivers a Manhattan Drop and Taven and comes down with a senton for a two count. Bennett makes the tag as Joe taunts Strickland. Bennett and Taven double-team Joe for a bit, and Bennett gets a one count as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Taven delivers an enzuigiri to Joe. Joe comes back with a slam, and then Strickland tags himself in. Strickland sends Bennett to the corner and takes Taven down. Strickland delivers a back elbow in the corner and follows with a diving uppercut. Strickland kicks Taven in the face and drops Bennett with a flatliner and a brain buster. Strickland goes up top, but Taven cuts him off. They exchange shots and Strickland knocks Taven back down. Strickland delivers the Swerve Stomp to Bennett and slams Taven down. Strickland delivers the House Call and slams Taven with Big Pressure for the pin fall.

Winners: Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland

-After the match, Wardlow comes to the stage and Strickland stares him down. Joe grabs Strickland from behind and chokes him out while staring down Wardlow. It is announced that Joe will defend the title against Wardlow next week.

Footage of the ongoing feud between Brian Cage and Hook airs. Renee Paquette then interviews Hook. Before Hook can speak, Chris Jericho interrupts. Jericho says the first match he had in the US as Lionheart was against Taz, and says he felt like he always had a connection to Taz because of it. Jericho says he didn’t have a connection to Hook before this past Sunday when Hook dumped him on his head. Jericho says maybe Hook is the real deal, and they share a fist bump before Hook walks away.

Footage of the three-way match for the AEW World Championship from Revolution airs, and then Matthew and Nicholas Jackson are backstage. They say they have two huge announcements and before Nicholas can reveal one of them, Matthew interrupts and says they will reveal them in the ring later tonight.

Match #2 – FTW Championship – FTW Rules Match: Hook (c) vs. Brian Cage

Hook delivers a few shots, but Cage comes back with a toss and a knee strike. Hook comes back and goes for a T-bone suplex, but Cage counters with a suplex of his own. Cage delivers a back elbow in the corner and follows with a belly-to-belly suplex. Cage grabs a chair from under the ring and wedges it in the corner. Hook uses a fire extinguisher in Cage’s face, and then hits him with a trash can lid a few times. Cage comes back with a knee strike and slams Hook into the ring steps. Hook powerslams Hook onto the floor and goes for a shoulder tackle into the barricade, but Hook dodges it and Cage crashes through as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cage hits Hook with a chair and tosses him back into the ring. Cage goes for the F-5, but Hook counters with a DDT onto a chair. Hook delivers a few clotheslines and drops him with the last one. Hook delivers a T-bone suplex, and then delivers another on a piece of guardrail that was propped in the corner. Hook goes for the cover, but Cage kicks out. Hook delivers cross-face shots, but Cage gets free and delivers a neck-breaker. Cage delivers a powerbomb and follows with an F-5 onto the chair for a two count. Cage dumps out a bag of thumbtacks and picks Hook up, but Hook floats over and applies Redrum. Cage backs Hook into the chair wedged in the corner, but Hook comes back and hits Cage with a kendo stick. Hook delivers a T-bone suplex into the tacks and follows with more cross-face shots. Hook locks in Redrum, but Cage stands up and drops Hook onto the tacks. Hook keeps the hold applied and Cage passes out.

Winner and still FTW Champion: Hook

-After the match, Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona hit the ring and beat Hook down. Jericho’s music hits and he rushes the ring to make the save.

A video package featuring some of the biggest AEW World Tag Team Championship matches in AEW’s history plays, with a voiceover from Tony Khan from the Revolution Media Scrum where he announced that the titles are now vacant and a tournament will take place to crown new champions.

Renee interviews Best Friends and Orange Cassidy. She asks Cassidy what is next for him, and he says he is going to do whatever he can to fill his backpack with another championship. She asks Best Friends if they are entering the tournament, and Chuck Taylor says he is still not cleared, but says Cassidy and Trent Beretta are in it. Taylor says their match, which will be a precursor to the tournament, will take place on Rampage this Friday.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Killswitch (w/Christian Cage, Mother Wayne, and Nick Wayne) vs. Matt Menard

Menard backs Killswitch into the corner and delivers right hands. Killswitch shoves him away, but Menard comes back with more shots. Killswitch tries to get free, but Menard delivers more shots in the corner and follows with a few clotheslines. Killswitch blocks the last one and delivers a chokeslam. Killswitch delivers a headbutt and drops Menard with three Extinctions and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Killswitch

-After the match, Killswitch goes after Menard again, but Daniel Garcia rushes the ring to make the save. Nick Wayne gets involved and Garcia delivers shots to him, but Killswitch attacks Garcia from behind. Killswitch picks Garcia up, and then Wayne drops him with Wayne’s World. The Patriarchy walk up the ramp and turn back toward the ring, but Adam Copeland comes out of the tunnel and hits Killswitch with a chair. Copeland chokes Nick out, and then blocks a low-blow from Mother Wayne. Copeland then chases Cage through the crowd and into the backstage area. Cage runs out of the arena and steals a car to get away from Copeland. Copeland challenges Cage to an “I Quit” Match for the TNT Championship in Toronto on March 20th, and Excalibur says the match is official.

Renne interviews Kyle O’Reilly. She asks what the two years away for O’Reilly felt like to him. O’Reilly says he almost didn’t get to wrestle again, but he is grateful for the opportunity. O’Reilly says he has nothing but love and respect for the Undisputed Kingdom, but he has fallen so far down the mountain that he doesn’t know what path to take. O’Reilly says he has great friends, but he feels like he has to do it on his own this time.

Footage of Sting’s last match at Revolution, in which he and Darby Allin defeated The Young Bucks, airs. Schiavone is in the ring, and he introduces The Young Bucks. Schiavone congratulates them on the ass-kicking that they took at Revolution, and then the Bucks kick him out of the ring. Nicholas says Darby Allin and Sting cheated to win on Sunday, and then Matthew calms him down. Nicholas says Matthew is right, and they ended Sting’s career forever. Nicholas says they are entering themselves into the tournament, and then Matthew says they have two items to discuss.

Matthew says in an effort to show no favoritism to anyone in the back, and because Adam Page put his hands on two officials on Sunday he is suspended indefinitely from The Elite without pay. Matthew brings up Kenny Omega and says he hasn’t made any dates for no good reason. Matthew says Omega is fired from The Elite because of it. Before Matthew can bring up item number two, Eddie Kingston interrupts.

Footage of the match at Revolution between Konosuke Takeshita and Will Ospreay airs.

Match #4 – Singles Match: Kris Statlander (w/Stokely Hathaway) vs. Riho

Riho applies a side-headlock, but Statlander backs her into the corner. Riho comes back, but Statlander trips her up and delivers a scoop slam. Statlander goes for a senton, but Riho dodges and delivers a dropkick. Riho trips Statlander into the ropes and goes for the Tiger Feint Kick, but Statlander dodges it and delivers a shoulder tackle for a two count. Riho goes for a sunset flip, but Statlander picks her up and applies a bear hug. Statlander delivers a delayed vertical suplex and slams Riho into the corner. Statlander delivers a chop and slams Riho into the corner again. Statlander charges, but Riho dodges and delivers forearm shots. Statlander throws Riho into the corner again, but Riho kicks her in the face a few times. Riho goes for a cross-body, but Statlander catches her and drops her with a press slam as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Statlander delivers a few shots, but Riho dodges a powerslam and stomps on Statlander’s back. Riho delivers a dropkick and delivers an elbow strike in the corner. Riho follows with right hands, and then delivers a Northern Lights suplex for a two count. Statlander comes back with a few shots and drops Riho with a few short-arm clotheslines. Riho comes back with a few kicks, but Statlander stomps on her midsection and picks her up for a powerbomb. Riho gets free and sends Statlander into the ropes. Riho delivers the Tiger Feint Kick and goes for a cross-body, but Statlander rolls through. Riho comes back with a dragon suplex and goes for the cover, but Statlander kicks out. Statlander dodges a rolling knee strike and delivers a powerbomb for a two count. Hathaway puts a chain in the ring, but Statlander doesn’t go for it.

Riho delivers a few shots and gets a near fall, but Statlander comes back with another powerbomb for a two count. Statlander picks Riho up, but Riho rolls through and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Riho

Footage of the match at Revolution between Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo, in which Storm retained the AEW Women’s World Championship, airs. Renee then interviews Storm and asks her how she feels about retaining her title through dubious means. Storm says they dispatched Purrazzo and says she will be presenting the first ever Toni Award this Saturday on Collision. Storm presents Mariah May with her first AEW t-shirt, as well.

—

Renee interviews Stokely and Willow Nightingale. She asks Hathaway what went wrong, and Hathaway says Statlander is one of the best women’s wrestlers in AEW, but she needs to listen to him. Renee says Nightingale will go one-on-one with Riho next week, and Nightingale says she also has her sights on Julia Hart and the TBS Championship.

Schiavone interviews Darby Allin. Allin comes to the ring with a baseball bat and one of the AEW World Tag Team Championship belts. Schiavone hypes Allin’s match against Jay White next week, and then asks him what it is going to be like without Sting. Allin says he did whatever it took to make sure Sting’s career ended with the respect it deserved, and then says he has a big match with White next week and will be climbing Mount Everest at the end of the month. Allin says there is no guarantee he will survive the trip to Mount Everest, and then thanks all the fans and says he will go out fighting for his life next week. Allin says people have asked why he won’t just find a new partner and keep defending the titles, and then says he cannot replace Sting and lays the title down in the ring. Allin goes to leave, but Bullet Club Gold’s music hits.

White and The Gunns come to the ring and White says he had to come out and congratulate Allin on an amazing night at Revolution. White says Allin showed the world that he would sacrifice everything to make sure Sting retired as a champion. White says Allin left Sting by himself for a bit after he crashed through the glass, but Sting still prevailed. White says he doesn’t really care about that, but he does care that Allin is all alone now. White says there is no one here to lead Allin around anymore, and then says they don’t even have to have a match. White says no one would think less of Allin if he decided not to have the match, and then says Allin can come hang out with the Bang Bang Scissor Gang. Allin asks White if he is done and then says White has won titles all around the world, but hasn’t done anything in AEW of note. Allin says they are going to have the match, and if White is brave enough he will come alone. White gets in Allin’s face, but Allin backs him down with the baseball bat.

Julia Hart and Skye Blue are backstage. Hart says it seems that Nightingale has forgotten who she is, and says she is issuing a House Rules Open Challenge to remind everyone of who she is.

The House of Black cut a promo backstage. They talk about their feud with Mark Briscoe and wonder if they need to dig one hole or three. Renee interviews Mark Briscoe, and he challenges them to an Atlanta Street Fight this Saturday on Collision and says he will take them on by himself. Jay Lethal walks in and offers to be his partner, and then Briscoe tells Lethal to not make Jeff Jarrett the third man. Lethal says Jarrett is the third man. Lethal tells Briscoe that even if he doesn’t trust Jarrett, he can trust him.

Don Callis has joined the commentary team for the main event.

Match #5 – Singles Match: Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay

Fletcher applies a wrist-lock, but Ospreay takes him down. Fletcher turns it into a head-scissors hold, but Ospreay gets free and applies a side-headlock. Fletcher comes back with a shoulder tackle, but ospreay gets right back up. Ospreay runs the ropes and drops Fletcher with a hurricanrana. Ospreay delivers an uppercut in the corner and follows with a chop. Fletcher comes back and slams Ospreay into the corner as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Ospreay sends Fletcher to the outside and takes him out with a dive. Ospreay gets Fletcher back into the ring and drops him with a back suplex for a two count. Ospreay delivers a chop and goes for the Os-cutter, but Fletcher counters and delivers a shot to the neck. Fletcher delivers a brain buster and goes for the cover, but Ospreay kicks out. They exchange chops and Fletcher drops Ospreay with a hard shot. Ospreay comes back with an elbow strike and goes for the Os-cutter, but Fletcher catches him, Ospreay counters with a spike DDT and goes for the Hidden Blade, but Fletcher dodges and delivers Snakeyes into the middle turnbuckle. Fletcher goes for a slam on the apron, but Ospreay gets free and delivers a heel kick and the Os-cutter as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Ospreay knocks Fletcher down with a shot into the ropes. Fletcher comes back with elbow strikes, but Ospreay delivers a dropkick and an enzuigiri. Fletcher comes back with a shot to the face and goes for a Tombstone, but Ospreay counters with a poison-rana. Ospreay goes up top, but Fletcher cuts him off and clubs him in the back a few times. Fletcher goes for an avalanche dragon suplex, but Ospreay lands on his feet and delivers a Liger Bomb for a two count. Ospreay delivers a few kicks and goes for Storm Breaker, but Fletcher gets free and slams Ospreay for a two count. Fletcher delivers a Liger Bomb of his own and goes for the cover, but Ospreat kicks out. Fletcher goes for a buckle brain buster, but Ospreay gets free and drops Fletcher with an avalanche poison-rana. Ospreay delivers a back elbow strike and goes for the cover, but Fletcher kicks out.

Ospreay kicks Fletcher in the face a few times, but Fletcher comes back with a few shots. They counter out of moves, and then Ospreay delivers a Spanish Fly for a two count. Ospreay delivers the Os-Cutter and goes for the cover, but Fletcher kicks out again. Ospreay delivers the Hidden Blade and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Will Ospreay

-After the match, Bryan Danielson comes to the ring and stares Ospreay down as the show comes to a close.

Announced for this Friday’s Rampage:

-AEW TBS Championship – House Rules Match: Julia Hart (c) vs. Robyn Renegade

-Three-Way Tag Team Match: Bryan Keith and Komander vs. Private Party vs. Top Flight

-Kip Sabian and The Butcher vs. Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta

-Action Andretti vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

Announced for this Saturday’s Collision:

-Trios Atlanta Street Fight: Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and Mark Briscoe vs. The House of Black

-Bryan Danielson vs. Shane Taylor

-Chris Jericho vs. Titan

-Mariah May in action

-Kazuchika Okada and The Young Bucks in action

-Toni Storm presents the first ever Toni Award

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite Big Business:

-AEW World Championship Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Wardlow

-Darby Allin vs. Jay White

-Riho vs. Willow Nightingale

Announced for Dynamite on Wednesday, March 20th:

-AEW TNT Championship – “I Quit” Match – Christian Cage (c) vs. Adam Copeland

