Rey Fenix’s return to the ring announced

Rey Fenix is set to make his anticipated return to wrestling in May, after a hiatus that began in October. As a key member of The Lucha Bros, alongside Penta El Zero Miedo, Fenix’s comeback has been eagerly awaited. The announcement of his return was made by his tag-team partner, Penta El Zero Miedo, who issued a challenge for a one-on-one match at the House Of Glory: Cinco de Mayo event, scheduled for May 5, 2024.

Penta just announced him vs. Fenix on may 5th the return of Rey Fenix #HOGReckoning pic.twitter.com/8eFoGBG8XI — s e t h (@futurafreesky) March 3, 2024

This challenge was extended during the House Of Glory: Reckoning event on Saturday night, setting the stage for a highly anticipated showdown between the tag-team partners. Fenix’s last match took place at the AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday event on October 10, 2023, before he was sidelined due to an injury sustained in a match against Jon Moxley at the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam event on September 20, 2023.

