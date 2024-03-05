3/1/24 AEW Rampage Viewership

Rampage this past Friday drew 344,000 viewers, down 20,000 viewers from the prior week. The show did a 0.10 rating in 18-49, down 0.01 from the previous show and was #25 on the top 50 cable chart for the night. The Countdown to Revolution which aired immediately after drew 213,000 viewers and a 0.06 rating in 18-49, ending #70 on the chart.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

