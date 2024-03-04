An AEW departure

Mar 4, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Mike Santana is officially gone from AEW, Fightful has confirmed. Santana has been removed from AEW’s official website. Santana had been with All Elite Wrestling since 2019, after The Latin American Xchange parted ways with Impact Wrestling.

