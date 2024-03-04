An AEW departure

Mike Santana is officially gone from AEW, Fightful has confirmed. Santana has been removed from AEW’s official website. Santana had been with All Elite Wrestling since 2019, after The Latin American Xchange parted ways with Impact Wrestling.

PHILADELPHIA#REVOLVERxHOG

April 5th – 3 PM@PWRevolver and HOG stars collide at the Trinity Center for a can’t miss event!https://t.co/tx4eOMBA4y pic.twitter.com/jqs4pHHBGZ — House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) March 4, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

