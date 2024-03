We get a video from PAC who says it’s not our business on where he’s been. He’s been isolated, blinded and broken. He says Tony Khan will never get rid of him cause he’s like a cockroach. He says he’ll be back whether anyone likes it or not. He feels good to be alive.

Full PAC return vignette.

The BASTARD is back.pic.twitter.com/wfD5dWRk7W — Drainmaker ️ (@DrainBamager) March 4, 2024

