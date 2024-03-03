AEW Revolution: Zero Hour Results From Greensboro, N.C. (3/3/2024)

It’s Sunday night, and you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns to the pay-per-view realm with their annual AEW Revolution show, which features the retirement of one of the biggest pro wrestling legends of all-time, “The Icon” Sting.

On tap for tonight’s show is Sting & Darby Allin vs. The Young Bucks for the AEW tag titles, Samoa Joe vs. Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW title, “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Deonna Purrazzo for the AEW Women’s title, Christian Cage vs. Daniel Garcia for the TNT title, Eddie Kingston vs. Bryan Danielson for the Continental Crown title, as well as Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong for the International title.

Also scheduled is Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita, FTR vs. Blackpool Combat Club, the All-Star Scramble match for a future AEW title shot, Julia Hart & Skye Blue vs. Kris Statlander & Willow Nightingale, as well as the Bang-Bang Scissor Gang vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, Willie Mack & Private Party.

Featured below are complete AEW Revolution results from Sunday, March 3, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 6:30pm-12:00am EST.

AEW REVOLUTION RESULTS (3/3/2024)

Updates to begin with the AEW Revolution: Zero Hour pre-show starting at 6:30pm EST. / 3:30pm PST. Stay tuned and refresh this page often for the latest results.

